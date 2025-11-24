Hennepin Park District to host Movie Mania Nov. 28

The Hennepin Park District will host a Movie Mania beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 28, in the park district’s Community Room, 326 Milan St., Hennepin.

The Hennepin Park District will host a Movie Mania for pre-school through eighth-grade students beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 28, in the park district’s Community Room, 326 Milan St., Hennepin.

The park district will screen three movies. The movies include “How To Train Your Dragon” at 9 a.m., “Smurfs” at 11 a.m., and “That Christmas” at 1 p.m. Beverages and popcorn will be served. Hot dogs and chips will also be offered after the first movie screening. Attendees can create their own ice cream sundaes after the second movie screening. Participants are encouraged to bring a sleeping bag and pillow. Pre-schoolers must be accompanied by an adult.

An open swim also will be held after the screenings from 1 to 5 p.m. Children shorter than 45 inches must be accompanied by an adult. Children ages 12 and under not accompanied by an adults can stay at the pool for three hours.

The Movie Mania is free for Hennepin and Hennepin Township residents, $10 for nonresidents, and $5 for attendees who view one movie. Due to the space being limited to 30 people, pre-registration is required. Walk-ins will be accepted if the event is not at capacity.

For more information or to pre-register, call 815-925-7319 or email hennepinparkdistrict@mchsi.com.