Putnam County library to screen Nov. 13 film on environmental activism

The Granville Library Branch of the Putnam County Public Library District at 214 S. McCoy St. (Shaw Local News Network)

The Putnam County Public Library District’s Condit branch will screen “Poisoned Ground: The Tragedy at Love Canal” at 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 13.

The documentary celebrates the women who reshaped environmental history, particularly mothers and homeowners who rose up to protect their families — and in doing so, transformed the nation.

In the late 1970s, residents of Love Canal, a working-class neighborhood in Niagara Falls, New York, discovered that their homes, schools, and playgrounds had been built on a former chemical waste dump. Toxic chemicals were leaking into the soil and waterways, leaving families sick and desperate for answers.

Through interviews and archival footage, the film highlights the housewives-turned-activists who refused to be silenced but instead organized, marched and demanded justice. They ignited the grassroots movement that led to the landmark Superfund legislation.

This screening coincides with the 55th anniversary of the Environmental Protection Agency and the 45th anniversary of the Superfund Bill.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 815-339-2038. The Condit branch is at 105 N. Center St., Putnam.