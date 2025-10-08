Putnam County Library hosts talk with Wicked star Marissa Bode

The Putnam County Library District will partner with Illinois Libraries Present to hold a Beyond the Screen: A “Wicked” Conversation with Marissa Bode program at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 21, online via Zoom.

The program will explore “Wicked” actress Marissa Bode’s early acting inspirations and performances. Bode will also share insights and stories from time on stage, the challenges and rewards from starring in “Wicked,” and her career’s future.

Registration is encouraged to attend. To register, visit bit.ly/ILPMarissaBode.