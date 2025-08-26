Granville library to screen ‘Living Soil’ on Sept. 2

The Granville Branch of the Putnam County Public Library District will screen “Living Soil,” a documentary produced by the Soil Health Institute, at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 2. (Shaw Local News Network)

This one-hour, unrated film takes viewers on a journey through America’s farming regions. Farmers, scientists, and policymakers share stories that highlight the urgent need for regenerative farming practices that restore and protect soil health. The documentary reveals how healthy soil supports not only sustainable food systems, but also clean air and safe drinking water.

Following the film, attendees are invited to participate in “Soil Sleuthing”, a hands-on activity to identify different soil types by touch.

This screening is free and open to the public and made possible through public performance rights provided by Kanopy. For more information, call 815-339-2038. The Granville library is at 214 S. McCoy St.