Princeton Historical Society to host veteran for spring program

The spring program of the Putnam County Historical Society will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, June 29, at the Meeting House, located at 403 Old Hwy 26, Hennepin.

Raymond Torres of Sterling will speak about his experiences in Vietnam and his return after the war.

Torres was a U.S. Navy Corpsman deployed to Vietnam in the fall of 1967. In Vietnam he was assigned to a Marine Corps company that participated in the vicious fighting of the Khe Sanh siege, where he was injured by a grenade and evacuated.

Since the war, Torres has made presentations to many groups and has participated in documentaries for the History Channel, the Veterans History Project and submissions to Congress.

Everyone is invited, and admission is free. The Meeting House is accessible for people with disabilities.