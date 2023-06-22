OSF provides options for Illinois Valley heart patients

With the closing of St. Margaret’s Health in Spring Valley, OSF HealthCare has other options for patients seeking cardiovascular care.

OSF HealthCare Cardiovascular Institute has served the Interstate 80 corridor for more than 25 years and will continue to have a significant presence in the region, delivering services to Spring Valley patients at nearby locations, OSF said in a news release.

Patients should call OSF Cardiovascular Institute in Ottawa at 815-434-0276 for more information.

For medication refills, patients should call their pharmacy.

Patients who already have appointments scheduled will receive a letter and/or phone call from the OSF Cardiovascular Institute prior to their appointment, directing them to the appropriate location for care.

“OSF Cardiovascular Institute is committed to delivering quality heart care for the Illinois Valley communities,” said Dr. Darrel Gumm, vice president, OSF Cardiovascular Institute, in a news release. “From general cardiology to complex surgeries, our exceptional cardiology team is here to serve the communities in the Illinois Valley with the greatest care and love.”