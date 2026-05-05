Golf along Historic Route 66

A trip along the historic First Hundred Miles of Route 66 offers travelers a great opportunity to hit the links and enjoy a round of golf at courses that reflect the variety and character of the region. From relaxed executive layouts to 18‑hole public courses, these golf destinations offer a pleasant detour from the highway and a chance to enjoy the Midwest’s open green spaces.

Joliet Park District’s trio of golf courses offer a wide variety of landscapes and playstyles. Inwood Golf Course (3200 W. Jefferson St., Joliet) opened in 1931, tailored towards precision players. The the front nine was renovated 1989, adding water on six of the nine holes - requiring a skillful use of irons and a soft touch on its fast greens. Wedgewood Golf Course (5001 Caton Farm Road, Joliet) opened in 1970, this par 72 course features large undulating greens protected by numerous bunkers. Water comes into play on 10 of the 18 holes. Opened in 1926, Woodruff Golf Course (621 Gougar Road, Joliet) is the oldest of the three Joliet Park District golf courses. This scenic and well-manicured course offers sweeping elevation changes and small greens, lending to a classic and relaxed style of play.

The Boughton Ridge Golf Course (335 E. Boughton Road, Bolingbrook) is a nine‑hole executive course set on 45 acres of lush terrain just off the highway. Featuring contoured fairways, water on seven of the nine holes, and the scenic Lily Cache Creek flowing through much of the layout, it offers golfers of all skill levels a manageable yet engaging round. The course’s short length and friendly environment make it a great side stop for First Hundred Miles travelers looking to relax and unwind without straying far from their journey.

Not far from Boughton Ridge, Bolingbrook Golf Club (2001 Rodeo Drive, Bolingbrook) provides traditional golf experience. This municipal facility features an 18‑hole course designed by Arthur Hills, with a clubhouse, grill, pro shop, practice green, and driving range. Its layout and amenities make it ideal for players seeking a full round as part of their Route 66 adventure, whether they’re tuning up their swing or enjoying a competitive game with friends.

As you continue west toward historic Pontiac, you’ll find Wolf Creek Golf Club (21062 N. 1850 East Road, Pontiac) tucked away just north of Route 66. This 18‑hole public course stretches over 6,600 yards and is known for its smooth greens and multiple sets of tees that accommodate golfers of all experience levels. Water hazards play into many holes, adding strategic variety to the round. Easily reachable from the highway, Wolf Creek offers First Hundred Miles travelers a classic Midwest golf experience nestled in the heart of central Illinois.

Nearby, The Oaks at River’s Edge (429 Elks Club Road, Pontiac) presents an 18‑hole layout that traces its roots back a century. With bent grass greens, fairways lined by mature trees, and water and bunker defenses throughout, The Oaks provides a scenic and varied challenge for golfers making a stop in Pontiac. Open to both members and guests, it also features full practice facilities, allowing players to warm up before their round or refine their skills after.

For First Hundred Miles travelers, these courses offer more than just a game of golf. Each presents a way to enjoy the regional landscape, take a break from the highway and make another memorable stop on the road that helped define America’s travel culture.