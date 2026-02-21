Heritage Corridor Destinations celebrates official kickoff of Route 66 Centennial

Heritage Corridor Destinations' President & CEO Robert Navarro joined the governor, the Illinois Office of Tourism, and fellow CVBs along Route 66 to celebrate the official kickoff of the Route 66 Centennial. Photo provided by Heritage Corridor Destinations (Heritage Corridor Destinations)

Heritage Corridor Destinations’ President & CEO Robert Navarro joined Gov. JB Pritzker, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and the Illinois Department of Agriculture, the Illinois Office of Tourism and fellow CVBs along Route 66 to celebrate the official kickoff of the Route 66 Centennial.

These partners from across the state gathered to celebrate the official kickoff of the Route 66 Centennial, marking 100 years since the creation of the highway. Also known as the “Mother Road,” Route 66 begins in Chicago and runs through the heart of Illinois – connecting communities and travelers for a century.

Hosted by Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau, the news conference recognized how Illinois has been shaped by the legacy and future prospects of historic Route 66 and announced almost $4 million in grant funding – including $1 million award to Heritage Corridor Destinations, to support attractions, infrastructure, and promotion of the historic Mother Road.

Wilmington's Gemini Giant returns to Route 66 (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

“Throughout 2026, we’ll recognize 100 years of Route 66, a road that helped shape Illinois into what it is today. That’s why my administration is proud to provide attraction and site infrastructure along this iconic route and deliver millions in grant funding to local tourism bureaus,” Pritzker said. “I invite all Illinoisans to take part in the many celebrations throughout the year – it’s a chance to check out the beauty of a truly American road and soak in all that Route 66 and our state have to offer.”

Illinois continues to prioritize its growing tourism industry as millions of visitors from around the world boost economic development and support jobs in the industry. Illinois reached its highest-ever hotel tax revenue figures in fiscal 2025 with $367 million – a 14% increase over the previous record set in fiscal 2024. Additionally, Illinois welcomed 113 million visitors who spent a record-breaking $48.5 billion in 2024 – representing 500,000 more travelers and $1.3 billion more in spending compared with 2023.

In recognition of the centennial, DCEO is awarding almost $4 million in grant funding to local tourism bureaus to support development, education, preservation and promotion efforts of Route 66 activities throughout Illinois. These awards will help communities enhance visitor experiences, preserve historic assets and showcase Illinois’ unique role in Route 66 history.

Route 66 (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

“Across Illinois, our communities are showing up to celebrate 100 years of connection. From Michigan Avenue through Springfield and the small towns that line the route, Route 66 has shaped our history and identity,” said Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton, an appointed Commissioner on the Route 66 Centennial Commission. “Illinois is home to sweeping prairie landscapes, welcoming Main Streets, rich cultural destinations, and world-class cities. I’m proud to welcome visitors from near and far to experience the people, places and stories that make Illinois truly special.”

From new Route 66 Centennial Passports to exciting centennial events and new attractions along The First Hundred Miles, road trip adventures promise to be bigger and better than ever in the Heritage Corridor this year.

The Route 66 Grant Program is funding several standout projects in 2026 to create even more must-see stops along America’s most iconic highway. Joliet is transforming part of the Old Joliet Prison grounds into a baseball field for events, representing the long history of organized baseball played at the prison. An Abraham Lincoln penny sculpture will soon be installed in Lincoln, while Granite City will honor President Lincoln with a towering 14-foot statue. Springfield’s famous Giant Slide at the Illinois State Fairgrounds is getting a fresh look for the Route 66 Centennial, and for the centennial, the Illinois State Fair’s theme for 2026 will be “Miles of Smiles,” in honor of Route 66 and its enduring impact on the state’s communities, culture, and tourism.

A Route 66 sign that lights at night now marks Joliet's Route 66 Park on Broadway Street. Oct 23, 2024 (Bob Okon)

Since 2021, DCEO’s Illinois Office of Tourism has invested $19 million in Route 66 projects to drive tourism forward over the past several years.

Past Heritage Corridor grant project, leading up to this landmark anniversary, have included the installation of “Route 66” shield sculptures across The First Hundred Miles of Route 66, new museum exhibits honoring local transportation history like the Joliet’s Union Depot Railroad Museum, new murals dedicated to the history of The Mother Road, the installation of EV charging stations to the make the Route more accessible for travelers and the relocating of Wilmington’s iconic Gemini Giant – one of the icons of the mother road that now stands next to a themed gift shop, promoting the travel and culture of Route 66.

“Tourism is a powerful economic driver for Illinois, and Route 66 is one of our greatest assets,” DCEO Director Kristin Richards said. “These grants will help communities tell their stories, preserve their history, and attract visitors from across the country, ensuring the legacy of Route 66 continues to shine statewide.”

Route 66 Pylon

The Illinois Route 66 Centennial Commission also has scheduled celebration events across the state throughout 2026, with additional events and announcements forthcoming. These activities will spotlight Illinois’ historic Route 66 attractions, local businesses, and community traditions, all while inviting visitors to explore the Mother Road from end to end.

To learn about all the upcoming Centennial festivities taking place along The First Hundred Miles of Route 66, visit: thefirsthundredmiles.com

Learn more about more Route 66 activities taking palce across the state, head to: enjoyillinois.com/things-to-do/route-66-in-illinois.