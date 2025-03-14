Great Moments in Vinyl To Play ‘Tribute to Rod Stewart′ at Joliet Area Historical Museum

In the mood to catch some live music along The First Hundred Miles of Route 66? Then chart a course to the Joliet Area Historical Museum – your destination for curated collections and pop-up live entertainment.

At 7 p.m. March 28, the museum will welcome back tribute supergroup Great Moments in Vinyl for an unmissable concert experience. The all-ages show will merge history and music as the local favorite GMiV artists dive into the discography of the genre-bending, chart-topping Rod Stewart.

Great Moments in Vinyl, a power group of Chicago area performers, picks memorable albums from a popular artist or band’s discography and plays them in their entirety. In addition to some exceptionally well-played music, you’ll hear a series of stories about the songs and the artist featured, perfect for casual fans looking to learn more or for lovers of music history.

The idea of narrated concerts is the brainchild of William Lindsey Cochran, a Chicago radio personality, voiceover artist, writer and musician. The band itself is a hand-picked collection of talented musicians from the region, with each ensemble specifically chosen to match the genre they’ll be diving into. For the special year revue tribute show, GMiV will perform an eclectic selection of songs from Stewart’s back-catalog of hits and deep cuts. The former member of The Jeff Beck Group and The Faces has amassed more than 120 million records sales in his 60+ year career.

Get up close and personal with artifacts from the Mother Road at The Joliet Area Historical Museum and Route 66 Welcome Center. Photo provided by Heritage Corridor Destinations

Tickets for the show cost $17 for the general public, and $14 for museum members. Limited highboy tables still are available. A full beverage bar will be offered on-site, and each ticket includes access to all the museum galleries. Free parking is across the street from the museum at Webster and Ottawa, and all meter parking is free after 5 p.m. Doors open at 6:15 p.m., and the show begins promptly at 7 p.m. Act fast and reserve your tickets to the exciting live event.

While you’re visiting the Joliet Area Historical Museum, get up close and personal with artifacts from the Mother Road and explore a curated selection of Route 66 souvenirs. Located in a historic building that once housed the Ottawa Street Episcopal Methodist Church, a grand example of neoclassical architecture, the building now hosts a plethora of themed selfie spots and exhibits dedicated to the significance of both Route 66 and the Lincoln Highway. You’ll also find other photo-worthy exhibits, like a replica I&M Canal lock, a turn-of-the-last-century streetscape, an Old Joliet Prison guard tower and much, much more.

For more information and to reserve your spot, visit www.jolietmuseum.org.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Great Moments in Vinyl concert

WHERE: Joliet Area Historical Museum, 204 N. Ottawa St., Joliet

PHONE: 815-723-5201

INFORMATION: www.jolietmuseum.org