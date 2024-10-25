Gemini Giant returns to Route 66

Wilmington’s famed Gemini Giant returns to the mother road for a special unveiling party on Saturday, Nov. 30! Welcome back this icon of Route 66, recently featured on Enjoy Illinois’ 2024 Rose Parade float, from its 9-month vacation while its new home was prepped.

This legendary 438-pound fiberglass giant returns to it’s new location on Wilmington’s South Island, and will rest on a freshly installed Route 66 shield-themed concrete base, the park will feature a new walking path, digital message sign, native landscaping and a parking lot to accommodate future generations of Route 66 travelers looking to visit the mother road’s ultimate photo-op.

One of the many iconic “Muffler Men” that dot Route 66 and other historic routes across the country, the Gemini Giant is beloved for its unique space-age theming and quirky color palate. These molded fiberglass advertising giants, named after the mufflers the original statues held in their hands, have become a staple of Americana since their invention in the early 1960s by boatbuilder Steve Dashew and his International Fiberglass company.

While thousands of these Goliath figures would be scattered across the country in the decade they were produced, few have built up the beloved fan base of the Gemini Giant. Named after the Gemini space program, this custom fiberglass figure sports a silver torpedo-like astronaut helmet and, instead of a muffler, holds a rocketship in his hands. The Gemini Giant is one of the first true oddities of Route 66 and of the road’s can’t-miss photo-ops – ranking on countless travel lists alongside the likes of the Blue Whale of Catoosa, Oklahoma, and the surreal Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo, Texas.

The unveiling party on Nov. 30 will feature an appearance by The Route 66 Band, throwback diner fare from the folks at The Route 66 Mobile Diner and Route 66 Memorabilia onsite from The First Hundred Miles and Heritage Corridor Destinations. You’ll find plenty of amazing photo opportunities and activities for all ages.

“The Gemini Giant’s homecoming also marks an extremely important milestone for Route 66. Entering on the Route’s 99th year, the Gemini Giant’s homecoming will be the first Centennial Certified Route 66 event,” Wilmington mayor Ben Dietz said in a recent news release. “Having the backing and full support of the federal Route 66 Centennial Commission is truly an honor, and I know the Gemini Giant is up to the task of leaving a lasting impression on all those that get to see him.”

Follow facebook.com/MayorDietz for more updates on this exciting Route 66 event.

Photo provided by American Giants Museum

Explore More: American Giants Museum

Want to experience more fiberglass Giants ahead of the party? Nestled along the legendary Route 66 in Atlanta, Illinois, the American Giants Museum stands as a true marvel, inviting Route 66 travelers on a journey through the history of some of America’s most eye-catching fiberglass advertising statues. This new hidden gem is a captivating tribute to the whimsical roadside attractions that once graced the Mother Road, offering travelers a unique and well researched perspective on the impact of these statues. A dedicated team, led by expert Joel Baker, is helping preserve them for future generations.

Designed as The Route 66 Land of the Giants Rest Stop, a unique area outside the American Giants Museum offers picnic tables, a vintage bubbler water fountain, and a photo op amid a forest of giants. A Texaco Big Friend is the featured attraction on the grounds, along with a rotating collection of International Fiberglass giants – including a Cowboy, a Viking, an American Indian and more.

The beautifully designed new museum, which harkens back to the vintage service stations of the muffler men’s heyday, is devoted to telling the story of how the giants went from unusual advertising to holding such a lasting place in our zeitgeist. The museum’s collection is still growing, and soon will present the largest concentration of Muffler Man statues anywhere along Route 66 from Chicago to Santa Monica, California.

Be sure to follow American Giants Museum and American Giants on Facebook for more information and details on newly installed giants.