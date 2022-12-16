Add Some Holiday Fun To Your Trip Along Route 66

If you’re contemplating a drive along The First Hundred Miles of Historic U.S. Route 66 during your holiday break, be sure to plan a stop in Joliet to take in the magical lighted displays that can be found throughout the city.

The 2022 Holiday Lights map, assembled by the city of Joliet, invited community members and those outside city limits to submit their outdoor displays of lights and decorations to be featured on the easy-to-use, interactive map. It easily can be accessed through your mobile device – giving you turn-by-turn directions to each of the festive attractions. Head to www.joliet.gov/our-city/residents/holiday-lights-map to get started.

If you live in Joliet and have a spectacular light display you’d like others to see, be sure to submit your home to be added to the map through the convenient online form. Right now, more than two dozen houses already are featured.

The map will be available through Jan. 2, so take advantage of the free tool over the holidays. Hop in your car and explore a new neighborhood, or take in some of the beautiful lights by foot. Be sure to follow the City of Joliet, Illinois Government on Facebook for additional details. While you’re in Joliet, consider doing some last-minute shopping at some of the city’s exciting boutiques.

Start your trip to Joliet’s historic downtown at ItisAmazing, a boutique apparel store with an added personal touch. Employees at ItisAmazing act as helpful personal shoppers, ensuring each customer has an enjoyable and personalized experience. In the boutique, you’ll find something for everyone on your shopping list. The store never orders more than one of each item, ensuring that each experience in the shop is entirely unique and tailor-made.

In downtown Joliet near the Rialto Theatre, you’ll find Audiophil’s, an independent record store built on a family’s passion for music. At Audiophil’s, you’ll be greeted by friendly and knowledgeable clerks who can help you find the vinyl you’ve been hunting for, or help you discover a few new favorite records. Flip through boxes of diligently organized LPs, 45s and cassettes, and sample your selections at the in-shop stereo before settling on your purchases.

Looking for that perfect vintage T-shirt to add to your wardrobe? The Juncture is keeping thousands of pieces of on-trend vintage apparel out of landfills, and giving them a second life in the new downtown Joliet storefront, directly across from the Joliet Slammers stadium. Inside The Juncture, you’ll find unisex racks lined with shirts and sweaters from the ‘80s and ‘90s, ranging from lightly worn to new old stock.

Dragon’s Den, a popular Willow Springs boutique store specializing in collectibles and pop-culture items, has opened up a brand-new location right in the heart of downtown Joliet. The buy/sell/trade gaming and collectibles shop offers a sprawling selection of modern toy and collectible brands like Funko, Mezco, Neca and McFarlane, alongside a curated range of vintage action figures and display pieces. You’ll also find boosters and boxes for popular trading card games like Pokemon, Yu-Gi-Oh and Magic: The Gathering, along with rare vintage single cards.

To learn about all of Joliet’s shopping destinations, and to see more holiday activities along Route 66, be sure to visit www.TheFirstHundredMiles.com.