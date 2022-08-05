Beyond The First Hundred Miles: Famous Photo-Ops Along Route 66

The First Hundred Miles of Route 66 is just the start of a legendary road trip across the great state of Illinois. Join us as we explore some of the other famous photo ops, roadside relics and must-see attractions that await you farther along The Mother Road. Here we highlight some of the fun stops you’ll find between Pontiac and Lincoln.

Arcadia: America’s Playable Arcade Museum

107 S. Hamilton St., McLean

www.vintagevideogames.com

Located just off Old Route 66 in the small village of McLean, you’ll find a treasure trove of vintage arcade and pinball machines – all fully restored and ready to be played. This unassuming entertainment complex, set in converted buildings along McLean’s town square, houses a revolving selection of vintage games from the owner’s collection of over 1,500 machines. Looking to experience some period-accurate entertainment from the heyday of Route 66? Head on over to Arcadia’s Pinball Paradise building, where you’ll find over 35 vintage pinball machines ready for you to put some pocket change into. Consider spending the night at Hotel Arcadia rooms, suites or luxury units – all loaded with free-to-play arcade games.

‘Tall Paul’ - Paul Bunyon Hot Dog Statue

112 SW Arch St., Atlanta

www.atlantaillinois.org

As you pass through Atlanta, Illinois, be sure to snap a photo with the legendary “Tall Paul,” a looming 19-foot Paul Bunyon-inspired statue clutching a giant hot dog. This famous roadside attraction, one of the classic Muffler Men fiberglass titans, is similar in design to Wilmington’s retro-futuristic Gemini Giant. These molded fiberglass advertising giants, named after the mufflers the original statues held in their hands, have become a staple of Americana since their invention in the early 1960s by boatbuilder Steve Dashew and his International Fiberglass company. While thousands of these Goliath figures were scattered across the country, few remaining Muffler Men have built up the beloved fan base that “Tall Paul” has.

World’s Largest Railsplitter Covered Wagon

1750 Fifth St., Lincoln

www.destinationlogancountyil.com

Just down the road in Lincoln, you’ll find another larger-than-life roadside attraction: The World’s Largest Railsplitter Covered Wagon. This 24-foot-tall wooden behemoth is being driven by none other than Abraham Lincoln. Curiously, his statue is holding a book in one hand, and the wagon reins in the other, making for a humorous photo op. Located on the front lawn of the Best Western Lincoln Inn, The Railsplitter Covered Wagon is officially recognized by the “Guinness Book of World Records” as the largest covered wagon in the world. For even more flashback fun, head over to the nearby Tropics Dining Room. The classic Route 66 restaurant features a beautifully restored neon sign.