There’s No Escape from Fun At The Haunted Trails

Spirited Escapes at Haunted Trails Family Entertainment Center

1423 N Broadway Street, Joliet, IL

815-722-9923

Experience the ultimate fantasy here at Spirited Escapes located within the Haunted Trails Family Center. Choose from 4 different escapes; Become a Ghost Buster in the Haunted Mansion or a pirate at Captains Cove. Wrangle the wild west in the Gold Rush room or conquer the stars in the Space Racer.

You’ll have fun relying on your best brain skills to plan your escape within the allotted time. All rooms are rated PG (ages 7+) with exception of the Haunted Mansion (PG-13+). Excellent décor and finishes to transport you into another realm. Great for corporate team-building sessions as well as family get-togethers and date nights.

Looking for more adventure? Then check out everything that Haunted Trails has to offer from theme park style rides, miniature golf, go-karts and batting cages. Café and picnic area too. Definitely something for all ages, interests and mobility levels.

Hours: Mo-Fr 3pm-9pm Sa-Su Noon-9pm

Fore more info, visit: SpiritedEscapes.Com