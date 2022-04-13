Golf Just Minutes Away From The Start Route 66

Columbus Park Golf Course

5701 W Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL

773-673-5016

It may be hard to believe, but there are several golf courses located within the Chicago Parks District and one lies directly on Old US Rt 66.

Located in Columbus Park, this 9-Hole course is open to the public with convenient online tee times and registration. Designed with wide open fairways, this course is better suited to the novice golfer but known to give above average par players a run for their money.

The practice facility offers chipping and putting greens as well as ‘...bunker, grass practice tee and stalls.’ Tee greens offer several options for all skill levels.

Now there’s no excuse to NOT brush up on your game while touring The First Hundred Miles! See, you can have it all on Route 66.

Course Info: 9-Hole Par-35

For more information, visit: CPDGolf.com