Kishauwau Cabins offers guests a chance to disconnect

Unplug, recharge, and reconnect during a digital detox at Kishauwau Cabins. Photo provided by Heritage Corridor Destinations.

As travelers look for ways to step back from screens, many are rediscovering analog hobbies from birdwatching to board games and movie nights. In its 40th anniversary year, Kishauwau Cabins is leaning into that trend with a collection of hobby-inspired cabin stays designed for all seasons.

The 65-acre wooded retreat in Illinois’ Starved Rock Country has introduced a series of curated packages designed to make it easy for guests to spend time offline. The experiences provide simple tools and cozy rituals that encourage guests to slow down, explore and reconnect with familiar pastimes at their own pace.

The concept draws on the property’s roots. Before becoming a beloved cabin destination, the site operated as a Boy Scout camp, and the current packages intentionally echo that heritage. Kishauwau celebrates hands-on activities, time spent outdoors and the uncomplicated rhythms of a classic cabin getaway.

Photo provided by Kishauwau Cabins

While the setting evokes a nostalgic camp experience, the cabins themselves are designed for comfort. Each of the 17 private cabins includes a full kitchen, allowing guests to cook and settle in at their own pace. Twelve cabins also feature large whirlpool tubs and separate showers, offering a relaxing retreat after a day spent hiking, birdwatching, or exploring Starved Rock Country. Outside, every cabin has its own private bonfire pit, picnic table, and grill.

With that cozy, self-contained setting as the backdrop, these new hobby-inspired packages add a thoughtful nudge toward unplugged fun. Each package centers on a nostalgic pastime, giving guests everything they need to enjoy it during their stay while keeping the experience entirely self-directed.

Birding Package

Guests receive binoculars, a Midwest bird identifier guide, and recommendations for nearby viewing spots, encouraging quiet observation and time outdoors.

Movie Night Package

For a classic cabin movie night, guests receive a handmade twin-size tie blanket with a Kishauwau patch to keep, snacks and candy for two, Coca-Cola, a microwave popcorn bucket and a frozen cheese pizza to enjoy alongside a selection from the property’s expansive DVD library.

Kishauwau Cabins was named Best Cabin Rental. (Photo provided by Kishauwau Cabins)

Cozy Cabin Package

Perfect for the cooler spring months, guests can bring a favorite book or borrow a board game from the on-site collection and receive hot cocoa bombs from Roxy’s Sweet Confections in nearby Utica, souvenir campfire mugs, a Kishauwau throw blanket, firewood, flame colorant, and handcrafted fire starters for a relaxed fireside evening.

As Kishauwau Cabins marks four decades welcoming guests, these hobby-inspired stays reflect what has always defined the property: simple pleasures, time in nature, and the freedom to enjoy them in whatever way feels most restorative.

Kishauwau Cabins is a family-owned cabin resort located in Tonica, Illinois – just minutes from Starved Rock State Park. Set across 65 wooded acres with 17 private cabins, the property has welcomed guests for 40 years with a focus on nature, nostalgia, and relaxed hospitality.

Originally developed on the grounds of a Boy Scout camp, Kishauwau Cabins continues to offer a peaceful retreat where guests can unplug, unwind, and reconnect with the outdoors.

To learn more and book your stay, visit kishauwaucabins.com