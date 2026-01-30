Plan Your Cabin Retreat In Starved Rock Country

It takes more than a day to soak in the natural splendor, delicious restaurants and pulse-pounding winter activities in Starved Rock Country. Luckily, there’s a wide range of unique four-season cabin retreats where you can refresh and recharge after a day of adventure along the Illinois River.

Kishauwau Cabins

901 N. 2129th Road, Tonica

KishauwauCabins.com

Offering 17 cabins just seven miles from the gates of Starved Rock State Park, Kishauwau Cabins will bring guests close to nature, while providing all the amenities of home. Various cabins can host anywhere from a single couple to larger family gatherings, in accordance with current state mandates. There are even four dog-friendly units, so you won’t have to board Fido during your vacation.

The cabins have great views, too, the majority of which back up to the property’s beautiful woods, perched above the picturesque Vermilion River. All of Kishauwau’s cabins are four-season units, capable of keeping guests cozy during the coldest of winter weather. Additionally, each rental comes with a private fire pit, perfect for warming up in the great outdoors.

Starved Rock Lodge’s Historic Cabins

2688 E. 873rd Road, Oglesby

StarvedRockLodge.com/cabins

Built in the 1930s by the Civilian Conservation Corps, Starved Rock Lodge’s historic cabins don’t just get you close to nature, they put you right in the middle of it. Whether you’re looking to book a cozy two-person “sunset” cabin or a two-room, six-person “pioneer” style cabin, you’ll be treated to comfortable and authentic cabin lodging, no matter the season.

Disconnect from the digital world and spend some quality time out in nature. You’ll be staying just a stone’s throw away from Aurora canyon, and within a short walk of trails to all the park’s best natural attractions. If you’re looking to make your vacation even simpler, delicious dining options are just a short walk from your accommodations. Starved Rock Lodge’s award-winning Dining Hall serves up a delectable Sunday brunch, while the rustic-themed watering hole called the Back Door Lounge is the perfect place to grab craft beer and some appetizers.

The Bunkies at Heritage Harbor

1851 Old Chicago Road, Ottawa

StarvedRockBunkies.com

Whether you are connecting with friends and family or looking to slow down the pace of time, Heritage Harbor is the ideal destination to craft your Starved Rock experience. Featured among their dozens of lavish and modern riverfront rentals, you’ll find Heritage Harbor’s chic and minimalist “bunkies” – a contemporary take on cabins and tiny houses. These beautiful wood-clad buildings come in both one and two bed varieties, and can be collectively booked to house up to 14 guests. Bunkies include access to personal patios communal firepits.

From towering, two-story, open-floor-plan villas to cozy abodes, there’s a rental for every size group and occasion on the waterfront at the Heritage Harbor Marina Resort.

Starved Rock Treehouses

1208 IL-71, Ottawa

StarvedRockTreehouses.com

Treat yourself to a one-of-a-kind escape in the treetops at this new 26-acre luxury resort on the eastern edge of Starved Rock State Park. Starved Rock Treehouses is an unforgettable destination for those looking to relax, unwind and reconnect with nature. Each of these modern-rustic elevated cabins feature a spacious living room, full bath and multiple bedrooms, along with custom touches like sliding barn doors, spiral staircases and handcrafted shelving.

Enjoy the warmth of an electric fireplace or bonfire pit, or take in the forest views from expansive two-story decks, one of which rises more than 20 feet above the ground. Treehouses sleep up to eight guests and provide direct access to sandstone bluffs, wooded hiking trails and the park’s stunning canyons and scenic overlooks.