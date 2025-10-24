Where to stay during your SRC fall getaway

A bedroom in one of the Treehouses at Starved Rock. (Provided by Mike Ambrose)

Nestled in the heart of Starved Rock Country, you’ll find unique lodging destinations that offer unforgettable escapes into nature – combining rustic charm with modern luxury. These destinations blend the beauty of the great outdoors with convenience and top-notch amenities, making them ideal choices for your next getaway close to home.

Starved Rock Lodge (Photo by Sandra Rust. )

Starved Rock Lodge and Conference Center

1 Lodge Lane, Oglesby

Starvedrocklodge.com

Treat yourself to a relaxing vacation and getaway in the heart of Starved Rock State Park. Starved Rock Lodge is one of Illinois’ foremost lodging destinations for those looking to enjoy hiking, outdoor adventure, history and architectural landmarks.

Within the lodge, you’ll find historic ambiance in the main dining room, where the atmosphere is friendly and casual. Relax and unwind in the indoor pool, hot tub and sauna, or stop by the Back Door Lounge to fuel up before a hike or to cool off with a locally brewed craft beer. Choose a hotel room in the lodge or one of their log cabins in the woods. Either way, you’ll wake up refreshed from the natural beauty of the surroundings.

Kishauwau Cabins was named Best Cabin Rental. (Photo provided by Kishauwau Cabins)

Kishauwau Cabins

901 N. 2129th Road, Tonica

Kishauwaucabins.com

Perched above the Vermilion River, just seven miles from the gates of Starved Rock State Park, Kishauwau Cabins brings guests close to nature, while providing all the amenities of home. Kishauwau’s cabins are spaced apart far enough to give guests privacy and a sense of wilderness seclusion, while still only being a short drive from some premier attractions in nearby canal towns such as Utica, Ottawa and La Salle.

Whether you’re looking for a place to stay warm while trying to spot bald eagles in the winter, or a cozy lodging destination that will keep you cool after a hot day of river rafting on the nearby Vermilion during the summer, Kishauwau’s cabins can accommodate. All 17 cabins are four-season units, capable of keeping guests comfortable year round.

Camp Aramoni (Scott Anderson)

Camp Aramoni

809 N. 2199th Road, Tonica

CampAramoni.com

Camp Aramoni is a boutique campground and event venue that’s redefining travel in the Midwest. Located on 96 acres of lush forests in a former 19th century brickyard, this lavish accommodation is located just 90 minutes south of Chicago. This luxury experience combines the thrills of a classic camping experience with all the amenities of a world-class hotel. Choose from 11 safari-style tents to enjoy the highest level of hospitality wrapped into a secluded natural landscape.

Guests also can book experiences and excursions such as whiskey and chocolate flights, in-room spa services, private chef dinners and even guided hikes led by the resort owner. Be sure to follow Camp Aramoni on Facebook and Instagram to learn about upcoming special events and dinners open to the general public.

"Bunkie" cabins at The Harbor Inn (Photo provided by The Harbor Inn )

Harbor Inn – Vacation Rentals by Heritage Harbor

1851 Old Chicago Road, Ottawa

visitheritageharborinn.com

Whether you are connecting with friends and family or looking to slow down the pace of time, Heritage Harbor is the ideal destination to craft your Starved Rock experience. Being in the center of Starved Rock Country means you can explore authentic Illinois while you discover yourself in the great outdoors. With dozens of lavish and modern rentals nestled along the Illinois River, you’re bound to experience a stunning sunrise or sunset over the water.

Enjoy convenient on-property bike and boat rentals, then dine at Bluegill Boathouse and Marina Bar for breathtaking views and delectable food. From towering, two-story, open-floor-plan villas to chic minimalist “bunkies,” there’s a rental for every size group and occasion on the waterfront at Heritage Harbor.

Grand Bear Falls is an indoor water park linked to Grand Bear Resort at Starved Rock. (Scott Anderson)

Grand Bear Resort at Starved Rock

2643 Route 178, North Utica

grandbearresort.com

Utica’s Grand Bear Resort, located just outside Starved Rock State Park, features a variety of cozy suites, cabins, villas and more than 11,000 square feet of event space. Grand Bear is also home to a massive, 24,000-square-foot indoor water park, featuring play zones, slides, a wave pool, lazy river and 15-person hot tub.

Surrounded by the tranquil beauty of the Starved Rock area, Grand Bear Resort is a great place to host your next family gathering, wedding, holiday party, meeting or family getaway. Come experience the oasis where relaxation meets adventure.

The Treehouses at Starved Rock is a 26-acre retreat carved into Starved Rock’s border. There are two treehouses available for short stays and two more under construction with availability beginning in February. (Photo provided by Mike Ambrose)

Starved Rock Treehouses

1208 IL-71, Ottawa

StarvedRockTreehouses.com

Treat yourself to a one-of-a-kind escape in the treetops at this new 26-acre luxury resort on the eastern edge of Starved Rock State Park. Starved Rock Treehouses is an unforgettable destination for those looking to relax, unwind and reconnect with nature. Each modern-rustic treehouse features a spacious living room, full bath, and multiple bedrooms, along with custom touches like sliding barn doors, spiral staircases and handcrafted shelving.

Enjoy the warmth of an electric fireplace or bonfire pit, or take in the forest views from expansive two-story decks, one of which rises more than 20 feet above the ground. Treehouses sleep up to eight guests and provide direct access to sandstone bluffs, wooded hiking trails and the park’s stunning canyons and scenic overlooks.