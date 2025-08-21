Our View: A brittle spirit weakens the community: Fritts should re-up with the Chamber

When State Rep. Brad Fritts abruptly dropped his membership in the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce, citing the Chamber’s decision to remove God from an opening prayer and publish a DEI statement, what we witnessed wasn’t a stand for principle, but a brittle spirit exposed under pressure.

We’ve seen this posture again and again: politicians railing against “woke” ideas as if they are a threat to liberty itself. But scratch the surface, and it’s less about defending values and more about fragility. It’s grievance politics in search of a fight, and it doesn’t do much for the communities these leaders are supposed to serve.

The Chamber isn’t a partisan body. It’s a civic institution. It supports small businesses, raises scholarship money for local students, and provides a place where Sauk Valley residents can come together. Walking away from that because of a word in a prayer or a short statement about inclusion doesn’t demonstrate resolve. It demonstrates a refusal to engage with a world that doesn’t always match your own reflection.

Fritts said he refuses to be “complicit” in initiatives that stand against his values. But let’s flip that around: what values are shown when you bail the moment things don’t align with your worldview? Strength? Hardly. It’s a brittle grievance masquerading as conviction.

In a news release announcing his decision, Fritts said, “The steak fry is an annual event to raise money for scholarships and celebrate our agricultural heritage – not a time for political games.” On this point, we agree with Fritts. But it’s Fritts who is the one playing games.

Plenty of folks in the Sauk Valley may share Fritts’ discomfort with changing language around faith or inclusion. But walking away doesn’t change anything. It just leaves the table emptier.

Here’s the thing: the Chamber got this one right. By keeping itself nonpartisan, by being open to everyone in this community, it’s doing what any healthy civic group should do. That doesn’t stand against conservative values. That is conservative values – openness, work ethic, people coming together for the common good of their local community.

Here is where Rep. Fritts still has a choice. He can continue down the path of performative grievance, or he can rejoin the Chamber, roll up his sleeves, and get back to work. The Sauk Valley is stronger when all voices are at the table, including his. And if he disagrees with aspects of the Chamber’s approach, so much the better. Healthy disagreement is how institutions sharpen and grow.

The irony is that by leaving, Fritts hasn’t weakened the Chamber. He’s only weakened himself. The Chamber will go on supporting businesses and students. What Sauk Valley needs from its elected leaders is not performance politics but durable commitment.

If Rep. Fritts truly wants to serve this community, he should re-up his membership. A stronger Chamber means a stronger Sauk Valley – and that’s something we all should be able to agree on.