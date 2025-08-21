State rep nixes Sauk Valley Chamber membership over prayer wording at fundraiser, DEI statement on its website

A northern Illinois state representative said he has withdrawn his Sauk Valley Chamber of Commerce membership after the organization published a DEI statement on its website and removed the word “God” from a prayer at a recent scholarship fundraiser that it hosted.

State Rep. Brad Fritts, R-Dixon, announced in an email Wednesday, Aug. 20, that he formally withdrew his membership in the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce after the Chamber published the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) statement and opted to remove the word “God” from an opening prayer at its 39th annual Steak Fry in the Country scholarship fundraiser Aug 1.

“Yesterday, after hearing the disappointing decisions made by the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce, I drove directly to the Chamber, discussed my concerns, and ultimately withdrew my membership,” Fritts said in a news release. “The steak fry is an annual event to raise money for scholarships and celebrate our agricultural heritage – not a time for political games.”

Fritts represents the 74th House District, which includes most of Lee County and parts of Whiteside, Ogle, DeKalb and La Salle counties. He announced in July that he will seek a third term.

The chamber’s Board of Directors on Wednesday said the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce is reaffirming its mission of enhancing the economic climate and quality of life in the Sauk Valley area, “through its commitment to being a non-partisan and non-denominational organization that serves the entire community without bias or affiliation to any specific political party or religious denomination.”

“As a civic and economic development organization, the Chamber exists to support local businesses, foster community engagement, and promote inclusive growth across all sectors,” according to an email the Chamber sent to Shaw Local in response to Fritts’ announcement. “Our mission is rooted in values of respect, diversity, and unity. We welcome individuals and organizations of all backgrounds, beliefs, and traditions, and we strive to create an environment where everyone feels valued and represented.”

Fritts on Wednesday emphasized his decision was grounded in representing what he described as community values.

“I refuse to be complicit in initiatives that stand against our values. In our community, we evaluate our neighbors based on their merit, work ethic, and character,” Fritts said.

He also said the Chamber’s actions “took the spotlight away from the true focus of this event: ensuring local students receive agriculture scholarships.”

The Chamber’s email stated that recent discussions have prompted questions regarding the Chamber’s position on religious affiliation.

“The Sauk Valley Area Chamber does not endorse, promote, or align itself with any religious denomination,” the organization said in the email. “Our programming, events, and partnerships are designed to reflect the broad and diverse makeup of the community we serve, and we remain committed to ensuring that all voices are heard and respected.”

The Chamber board stated that it appreciates the continued support of its members and the community at large, and remains “dedicated to transparency, inclusivity, and collaboration in all that it does.”

Fritts, in his email, called on the Chamber’s leadership to reconsider its direction and urged renewed focus on economic development.

“We need strong leadership within our community to be laser focused on fostering growth and helping small businesses, now more than ever,” he said.

