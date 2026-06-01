Historic Highlights: Alexander Hamilton’s son was early Illinois legislator

Over two centuries after his death, Alexander Hamilton still finds a way to make headlines.

A proposal to add women to the $10 bills he currently graces sparked reaction on both sides. Finally, the Treasury Department announced that Hamilton would stay on the $10, while Andrew Jackson would be replaced by Harriet Tubman on the $20.

Meanwhile, a Broadway musical on his life took the nation by storm, though the flashy production plays fast and loose with historical facts.

Supporters point to Hamilton’s massive contributions to the groundwork of the American financial system. The first Secretary of the Treasury, Hamilton’s acclaimed 2004 biographer, Ron Chernow, calls him “the most important person in American history who never reached the White House.”

Critics blast Hamilton’s slave ownership and involvement in the slave trade, particularly on behalf of his father-in-law, Philip Schuyler. Hamilton’s personal ego and petty nature are also an issue.

However, Hamilton is best remembered as the loser in a celebrated duel with Vice President Aaron Burr, suffering a fatal gunshot wound on July 12, 1804.

William Stephen Hamilton (Public domain photo)

The ubiquitous Hamilton also had plenty of connections to the Prairie State. Hamilton’s son, William Stephen Hamilton, was an early Illinois legislator who platted the city of Peoria. The sixth child and fifth son, William, was nearly 7 when his father was killed in the duel.

Young Hamilton was accepted into West Point in 1814, but resigned three years later for unknown reasons. He then moved west, accepting an appointment as deputy surveyor for public lands. His career eventually brought him to Sangamon County and the newly established settlement of Springfield.

One of the key issues in those early days of the county was the location of a seat, and Hamilton supported the bid of Sangamo Town, 7 miles west of Springfield, the eventual winner.

In June 1825, he reportedly executed a federal contract by driving 700 head of cattle from Sangamon County, first to Fort Dearborn in Chicago, then to Fort Howard in Green Bay – a trip of over 400 miles. He is said to have lost only one head on the drive.

In 1824, Hamilton was elected to the House in the Fourth General Assembly. During his term, he accompanied Gov. Edward Coles to Kaskaskia to welcome the Marquis de Lafayette, the Revolutionary War hero who toured the United States in 1824-25.

It would be the only elected office in Illinois for Hamilton, whom some consider an underachiever. One account states that Hamilton’s relatives said he was well-educated and had read enough law for admission to the bar, but seldom practiced. Another source called Hamilton “a man of great intellectual powers” but “unsteady in his habits.”

The Illinois State Capitol, where William Stephen Hamilton served as a legislator, still stands in Vandalia.

While in the legislature, Hamilton surveyed and platted the city of Peoria. For compensation, he received two lots in the new settlement. He honored several Revolutionary heroes by naming streets in Peoria, including one for his father.

In 1827, Hamilton left Springfield for the mining district of Galena, and the following spring, joined two partners in claiming 1,000 acres in present-day Lafayette County, Wisconsin. There, he struck it rich at a settlement he named “Hamilton’s Diggings.”

While he retained some of his cultured ways, Hamilton, a medium-sized man, was rough around the edges. One visitor described him as “a gentleman of much natural ability, but of eccentric habits. He never married and … shunned all society. With his coarse clothes, slouching hat, bare feet and pantaloons rolled up to his knees and covered with mud and dirt, he would hardly have been recognized as the son of someone like Alexander Hamilton.

In 1880, another remembered that Hamilton was “the cultured gentleman, speaking French and having his cabin shelves filled with books … but he lived humbly – his furniture a rude bedstead with some blankets and buffalo robes for bedding, and oak table, wood stools.”

Hamilton attempted to establish a town 5 miles away at the head of the East Pecatonia River, which would greatly ease shipments of lead. He dreamed that the new town, Wiota, would compete with Galena, but a flood in 1836 wiped out the plans. Later, Hamilton renamed Hamilton’s Diggings “Wiota.”

During the Black Hawk War of 1832, Hamilton, who served in the conflict, built a fort at Hamilton’s Diggings bearing his name. He was a member of the Wisconsin territorial legislature as a Whig in 1842-43, but lost a bid for territorial delegate to Congress in 1843. In 1847, the town of New Dublin, in Ozaukee County north of Milwaukee, changed its name to Hamilton.

As an orator, Hamilton was described as “effective … sharp, incisive and direct” by Elihu Washburne of Galena, who later served as Secretary of State. Opponents called him “a little and degenerate son of a great father.”

When Wisconsin attained statehood in 1848, Hamilton lost a close race for a spot in the state’s constitutional convention. The next year, he headed west for the California Gold Rush.

Though one Wiota resident recalled Hamilton left for California in “a spanking black team hitched to a bright new red wagon,” the move never met his expectations. Hamilton later said that he would “rather have been hung in the Lead Mines than to have lived in his miserable hole.”

After stints mining for gold and investing in lumber, Hamilton fell victim to a cholera epidemic that swept the region. He died in Sacramento on Oct. 9, 1850, and is buried there, though his burial site was neither known nor marked until 1868.

• Tom Emery is a freelance writer and historical researcher from Carlinville, Illinois. He may be reached at 217-710-8392 or ilcivilwar@yahoo.com.