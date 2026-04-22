Eye On Illinois: School phone ban seems imminent, though future tweaks likely

Senate Bill 2427 is unlikely to be the final word.

The House passed the proposal 102-3 Thursday, according to Capitol News Illinois, a ringing endorsement of Gov. JB Pritzker’s goal to ban student use of cellphones in the classroom.

“The research is clear,” said House Sponsor Michelle Mussman, D-Schaumburg. “This constant source of distraction is lowering their academic progress, increasing anxiety, depression and cyberbullying, and inhibiting face-to-face communication at a critical time when youth are developing their social skills.”

Fair. How are kids supposed to know what’s happening on their Chromebooks if they’re looking at their iPhones?

In macro, the plan makes sense. As hard as it can be for anyone, school-age or otherwise, to pocket the phone or turn off notifications, surely we can understand the benefits of fewer distractions. And although smartphones have been around for a while, the vast majority of General Assembly members finished high school before society fully on-ramped to the information superhighway, so they do have to rely on today’s educational professionals to contextualize concerns.

All that said, it seems safe to predict that even if the Senate endorses the House’s amendments and sends the bill along for Pritzker’s signature, there will be some sort of pushback to change the guidelines after schools start adopting the required policies by August 2027.

I make that prediction as the father of four kids, ages 12 through almost 22. Not because of a personal problem with the ban, but because I know my fellow parents.

The current version of SB 2427 has “carveouts for students with medical needs, who are caregivers for family members, and who need their phone for English translation services,” according to CNI. “School officials can also permit device use if it’s for educational purposes.”

Again, those are logical exceptions. But given the notes we get (especially from the middle school), a clear part of the problem all along has been parents, specifically those who can’t wait to communicate information that almost certainly can wait until the end of the school day.

Once the middle schooler leaves each morning, that’s it. Anything forgotten likely stays at home; if it’s a true emergency, there’s always time to have the office call. The freshman checks in during lunch period, but otherwise seems off-grid. We’re not entirely sure when the senior is actually in class, though, because it seems almost impossible to send that much into the group chat during one passing period.

Certain administrators will be happy to rely on “No phones, state law.” Certain parents will demand an exception. And in some cases, they’ll be right, sending lawmakers back to work.

That outcome isn’t bad, just inevitable. Progress is rarely linear.

• Scott T. Holland writes about state government issues for Shaw Local News Network. He can be reached at sholland@shawmedia.com.