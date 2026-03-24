Mitch Albom: Attacks on Jews rooted in age-old hate are all too common

As a kid, I used to walk to synagogue by myself. Before classes began, we would play tag or throw a football in the parking lot. And after services on Saturday mornings, my brother and I would sometimes sit on the curb, waiting for our parents to pick us up.

None of this was unusual then.

None of it would likely happen today.

Jewish children in America these days are being told to remain inside, get home fast, or stay away from their temples altogether, lest they be screamed at, shot at, or become the target of some enraged hater behind the wheel – all of which has taken place at U.S. synagogues recently.

Last week, such terror struck the suburbs of Detroit.

What happens when the place where you pray becomes the place where you risk your life? Ask members of Temple Israel. That lovely, sprawling synagogue in the comfortable, quiet neighborhood of West Bloomfield Township, Michigan, became the ugly ground zero of international news on March 12. That’s when a Dearborn Heights man named Ayman Mohamad Ghazali plowed his truck carrying commercial fireworks and gasoline through the doors, drove down the hallway, and was fired upon by security before fatally shooting himself.

The FBI called it “a targeted attack of violence against the Jewish community.”

Ghazali was born in Lebanon, came to the United States, and was naturalized in 2016. He reportedly worked in a local restaurant, where one worker was quoted in the media as saying he was “so, so nice.”

Not so nice to Jews.

Always on guard

You may know Temple Israel. It’s one of the largest reform synagogues in the nation, with nearly 12,000 members. It frequently hosts events encouraging peace and community understanding. I’ve spoken there. Attended services there. We even shot parts of the movie “Have a Little Faith” there in 2011, and used the entrance and hallway that is now shattered.

Rabbi Harold Loss, who joined Temple Israel in 1971 and has been its spiritual leader ever since, was eating lunch with his grandson on Thursday when his phone began blowing up with messages.

“Miles,” he told his grandson, “we’re not going to have dessert today.”

Minutes later, Loss was racing to his temple, which by that point was surrounded by flashing police cars. He was directed to the Shenandoah Country Club across the street, where more than 140 shaken students and staff from Temple Israel were being evacuated.

“Anyone who is Jewish today recognizes that something like this could happen,” Rabbi Loss said by phone Friday morning. “Which is why we have done an enormous amount of work and preparation to make sure that, God forbid, if it did happen … we could do what was necessary.”

He struggled for words, then apologized for sounding frazzled. Saturday, he explained, his grandson had been scheduled to have his bar mitzvah right there at Temple Israel. Now the family was scrambling for a new location.

Think about that. A rabbi for more than 50 years in one synagogue has to relocate the bar mitzvah of his own grandson because a deranged man decided to wreak havoc on his place of worship?

“The temple,” Loss said, “was fortified to the best of our ability.”

A temple being “fortified” sounds like Biblical times.

Sadly, not much has changed since then.

A target for millennia

Remember, antisemitism is the oldest form of religious hate in the world. The Egyptians enslaved Jews. The Romans expelled them. The Crusades saw them murdered. The Holocaust saw them exterminated.

For centuries, Jews were expelled from countries across Europe and the Middle East. When they were finally granted a tiny nation of their own, it was immediately attacked and has been under siege ever since.

Antisemitism has morphed over the ages into whatever bogeyman was needed. Jews were blamed for killing Jesus, blamed for the Bubonic plague, blamed for drinking Christian blood, blamed for tainting the German race, blamed for being Communists, blamed for being capitalists.

The latest cloak for Jew-hatred is Zionism and Israel. There is no shortage of heinous acts being committed against Jews – from insults to violence to barring them from walking to their classes – falsely “justified” by Israel’s policies or empathy for Palestinians.

The result, as posted by state Rep. Noah Arbit – who grew up attending Temple Israel – is that “the more anti-Jewish hate speech is normalized and mainstreamed, the easier it becomes for more people to view all Jews, collectively, as legitimate targets.”

Well. Let’s be clear. No amount of finger-pointing to the Middle East justifies ramming your truck into an American synagogue where children are studying. And stories that Ghazali lost relatives recently during bomb exchanges between Hezbollah and Israel are not – and should never be – even the slightest justification for his evil.

You don’t make up for personal loss by inflicting terror on others, especially innocent students. It’s a miracle no one was killed, and only a security officer was hurt by Ghazali’s attack. Can you imagine if families were burying their children this week?

As Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in her news conference: “This is not a political moment. This is not a political debate. This is targeting babies who are Jewish. That’s antisemitism at its absolute worst.”

The scars will remain

Now, given the American attention span, there’s a tendency to think that since no one in this attack was killed but Ghazali, and he acted alone, this is somehow done and over. Move on. No harm.

Wrong. From the destroyed entrance to the smoke-damaged property to the security guard in the hospital to the canceled bar mitzvah to the fact that people will now drive along Walnut Lake Road and point out “that’s the place that got attacked,” Temple Israel is coated with the indelible stain of terror.

To this day, people visiting Pittsburgh go to the Tree of Life synagogue and stand outside the walls. “This is where those people were killed,” they’ll whisper, referencing the 2018 attack by a white supremacist in which 11 Jewish congregants were murdered.

Temple Israel joins that club now, along with multiple synagogues in Canada that have recently been shot at, synagogues in Mississippi and Austin, Texas, victimized by arson, synagogues in Minneapolis and Royal Oak vandalized with swastikas, one in Colleyville, Texas, where a gunman held a rabbi and three congregants hostage, one in Poway, California, where a gunman opened fire during Passover services, and countless others across the nation receiving bomb threats, protests, or drive-by vitriol on a regular basis.

Religious freedom attacked

Remember, friends, these are not embassies or military headquarters. These are places of worship. Houses of God. We should be furious that, approaching the 250th birthday of a nation founded on religious freedom, America is so rife with intolerance and so thick with violence.

And while these things are certainly felt in the Christian, Muslim and Hindu communities, this is not the moment for the too-common equivalence exercise, in which all faiths get empathy in “thoughts and prayers” comments.

No. The Jewish issue now stands alone. Jews make up 70% of all religious hate crime targets in this country, yet are 2% of the population. How is that equivalent? Incidents like the Temple Israel attack happen nearly seven times more frequently to Jews than to the next closest religious group. How is that equivalent?

Antisemitism is no longer part of an equal-opportunity hate phase. It is a cancer unto itself, metastasizing and reproducing at a terrifying rate, with events in Gaza and Iran feeding its growth.

“I hope that people will not see us as an attack site,” Rabbi Loss said. “I hope they will want to go to our temple to be supportive, and that everyone who walks in, be they Jewish or not Jewish, feels a sense of pride that our community came together.

“But,” he added, “this is the world we live in now.”

Yes, this is the world we live in. It’s no longer a place where you play tag in the synagogue parking lot or wait without worry for your parents to pick you up outside.

For Jewish families, these are the days of terror and fear, of congregants running from bullets, of parents tearfully hugging their children, of temples devoting huge budgets to armed security guards and metal detectors. The temptation is to say Jews should pray for a better world. But the reality is they may be praying from home.

• Mitch Albom writes for the Detroit Free Press. His column is distributed by Tribune Content Agency.