Mitch Albom: Remembering the Holocaust means getting it right, word by word

The hollow faces and skeletal frames stood in disbelief as the military vehicles approached. All around them were dead bodies, frozen in the snow, left without burial by the Nazis who had murdered them.

Days earlier, thousands of other prisoners had been marched out into the cold, in an attempt by the Germans to hide the horrors of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp in Nazi-occupied Poland. The majority of those prisoners would die along the way, either of starvation, illness or being shot for going too slowly.

Those who remained in the camp, deathly sick, severely wounded, too beaten or frail to even make the walk, were liberated on Jan. 27, 1945, by Soviet troops, who could scarcely believe the horrors they were seeing.

These were Jewish survivors. Jewish corpses. Jewish victims. It was their Jewish heritage that had brought them to the camps, stuffed into trains, at gunpoint, with no food, water or toilets, as part of Adolf Hitler’s “final solution” plan to systematically wipe out all the Jews in Europe.

This remains the blackest period in Jewish history. Yet last week, on the 81st anniversary of Auschwitz’s liberation, now known as International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the following happened across England:

A string of British Broadcasting Company hosts, during their newscasts, referred to the event as commemorating “the 6 million people murdered by the Nazi regime.”

They didn’t say “Jews.” They didn’t say “Jewish people.” They omitted the word. On TV. On radio. They read the same script. “The 6 million people murdered by the Nazi regime.”

That may seem like a small thing. I assure you, to the world’s remaining Holocaust survivors, and their Jewish children and Jewish grandchildren and Jewish great-grandchildren, it is not.

Erosion of time

History, we are warned, will repeat itself if forgotten. But nobody forgets historical events overnight. It happens gradually. A detail here. A detail there.

In the immediate years after the Holocaust ended, when the bloody evidence was fresh in front of the world, forgetting the Nazi horrors seemed impossible.

But 80-plus years later, a slow erasure is gaining speed. Last year, there were 287 antisemitic incidents that involved Holocaust denial, distortion or trivialization, according to the Combat Antisemitism Movement’s research center. That number represents a more than 50% jump from the year before.

The process is accelerating. Recent studies show that 50% of Americans between the ages of 18 and 29 now either think the Holocaust is a myth or aren’t sure if it’s a myth.

That means half of young America is unsure whether the worst thing to ever happen to Jews even took place.

How does such ignorance take hold? One step at a time. Survivors with firsthand accounts die off. We stop teaching the subject in schools. Social media rises, and with it comes conspiracy theories and digital manipulation of images.

Anger at Israel spurs more Holocaust minimalization because, after all, the murder of 6 million Jews by Hitler was a driving force behind the United Nations resolution to create a Jewish state. Claim the former wasn’t so bad, and you weaken the case for the latter.

Step by step. Little by little. It’s the infamous philosophy attributed to the Nazi Joseph Goebbels: A lie told once remains a lie. A lie told a thousand times becomes the truth.

Power of words

“It is surely the bare minimum to expect the BBC to correctly identify that it was 6 million Jews killed during the Holocaust,” the former BBC director of television, Danny Cohen, told the news media. “To say anything else is an insult to their memory and plays into the hands of extremists.”

Only after reactions like that did the BBC apologize, admitting that the omission was “hurtful, disrespectful and wrong.”

Still, you wonder who wrote the copy. Who thought it was OK to pass this on in the first place? And why didn’t anyone stop and correct it? The sentence is not merely insulting; it’s factually wrong. It was 6 million Jews killed during the Holocaust. If referring to total victims – “people” – the number would be closer to 13 million.

As for those who think, “What’s the big deal?” consider what the reaction might be if newscasters said slavery in America was a time when “millions of people were enslaved,” leaving out Black, or referred to internment camps during World War II as America relocating and incarcerating “some 120,000 people,” leaving out Japanese.

Words matter. Erasing words matters more.

I called Bernie Smilovitz, the former WDIV-TV sports anchor whose mother, Rita Mermelstein, was one of those 7,000 survivors liberated from Auschwitz 81 years ago. I asked Bernie what he would have thought had he been sitting on the set when a BBC announcer said, “6 million people.”

“It would have rankled me inside like nothing else,” he admitted. “I saw the tattooed numbers on my mother’s arm every day of my life with her. Nothing can tell me those weren’t 6 million Jews murdered.”

Bernie, sadly, had ugly proof. The rest of us shouldn’t need it. Antisemitism is already at record levels since World War II. In the last two months alone, we’ve seen 15 people murdered at a Jewish celebration in Australia, bomb threats against 91 Jewish temples in California, a driver ramming his vehicle into a Brooklyn, New York, Chabad headquarters and a New York rabbi assaulted on the same day the BBC was saying the Nazis killed “6 million people.”

Step by step. A detail here or there. But make no mistake. The only thing more horrifying than the Holocaust itself would be if it were forgotten, whitewashed or reimagined. That would not only open the door for a recurrence. It would be the reason.

• Mitch Albom writes for the Detroit Free Press. His column is distributed by Tribune Content Agency.