Eye On Illinois: Putting a law on the books doesn’t guarantee permanent change

As we conclude rounding out the year with quick hits on laws taking effect Jan. 1, paging through the list provides three reminders:

One, anything the government creates, it also can eliminate. Two, just because the General Assembly puts a plan into action doesn’t guarantee things will go through to completion. And three, it takes money to make things happen.

House Bill 1082 eases some audit and financial reporting obligations on small municipalities that meet certain conditions. It’s not a huge victory in the Red Tape Wars or anything, but the Illinois Municipal League sponsored the initiative and there wasn’t a single no vote in either legislative chamber. It’s nice to know lawmakers are capable of loosening ties if they’re deemed too onerous.

Senate Bill 1548 created the Golden Search Task Force and will require the Illinois State Police to develop a related awareness program for concerns about missing people who have developmental disabilities. Following up on the work of task forces has rarely been among the General Assembly’s strong suits, and in an instance where the end goal is just awareness, this has the potential to be a lot of paperwork for little societal benefit.

Then there’s HB 3140, which creates the Care for Retired Police Dogs Grant Program. That bill contains a three-word phrase essential to remember before praising elected officials: “subject to appropriations.” At least in this case, there is a funding mechanism beyond lawmakers’ whims: sales of a new custom K-9 Memorial license plate and a pledge not to launch the fund unless the state takes at least 2,000 plate requests by January 2028.

Altogether, these tidbits send us into the new year with a lesson that turning bills into laws is only one step in a lengthy process. Money is usually required, and simply getting people talking about an issue is no guarantee that those conversations will lead to action. Average taxpayers can play a role by attending meetings, reading minutes and requesting lawmakers provide updates.

Resolve anew to be informed and involved.

UNSET YOUR DVR: If you’ve gotten into the habit of watching the annual Tournament of Roses Parade specifically to see the entry from the Illinois Office of Tourism, your schedule is free this year. After three consecutive floats, the state is taking a year off in 2026. Other states, like Louisiana and Mississippi, were in the lineup in 2025 but don’t appear to be participating this week, although South Dakota will make an appearance.

Our state doesn’t have any entries in the band or equestrian categories either, but there are nine Illinois football players across the rosters of the Indiana Hoosiers and Alabama Crimson Tide (and more in marching band and cheerleading uniforms).

• Scott T. Holland writes about state government issues for Shaw Local News Network. He can be reached at sholland@shawmedia.com.