Eye On Illinois: When reforms don’t solve the problem, head back to the well

As we continue to round out the year with quick hits on laws taking effect Jan. 1, consider House Bill 1628, which sponsors say strengthens data collection and transparency in the long-controversial practice of civil asset forfeiture.

I explored this issue from a different angle in June, after Shaw Local’s Felix Sarver told the story of a New Lenox woman who had to pursue legal action to force police to return a car she co-owned after they seized it while investigating crimes her ex allegedly committed.

That’s not to be confused with January’s look at the case of former Wayne City Police Chief Anton Fenton, subject of a federal indictment for enticing criminal suspects to surrender vehicles as part of plea deals, then selling those vehicles in private transactions.

Nor should it be conflated with forfeiture intertwined with criminal prosecution, which usually involves a judge and/or jury and requires a guilty finding before the state seizes property.

HB 1628 addresses a legal practice in Illinois through which the government can take control of private property – without a criminal conviction – by collecting and reporting more information about how governments obtain these assets as well as how they spend the money they generate.

The bill passed the Senate 58-0, but House approval was just 82-30. I haven’t asked any of the 30 to explain their vote, but here’s hoping it’s more “we already ask law enforcement to do too much paperwork” and less “why should we need to know more about such a great system?”

For a private sector deep dive, consider a report from the American Civil Liberties Union’s Illinois chapter (tinyurl.com/ACLUforfeit) prepared before a first reform attempt passed in 2018. That we’re still on the improvement path seven years later isn’t the most encouraging, but it does show a commitment to actually addressing problems, a welcome contrast from lawmakers creating a task force and then never returning to the subject.

In a similar vein is House Bill 2551, which revives and expands the First Responders Suicide Task Force. The General Assembly passed the original First Responders Suicide Prevention Act in 2019, but lawmakers unanimously agreed those changes weren’t enough to tackle such an important issue.

“We must confront the harsh, dangerous experiences that first responders deal with and the mental toll it takes on them,” said Mike Porfirio (tinyurl.com/PorfirioStatement), D-Lyons Township. “This task force is a commitment to supporting those who shield Illinois from danger.”

The task force will compile a report by the end of 2026 and dissolve on Jan. 1, 2027.

Neither bill drew major headlines in 2025, but they laid tracks for important work to come.

A full list of the new legislation is available at tinyurl.com/2026newlawsIL.

• Scott T. Holland writes about state government issues for Shaw Local News Network. He can be reached at sholland@shawmedia.com.