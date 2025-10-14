Our View: A new Bears stadium could be a win for the suburbs, if the deal protects taxpayers

File photo: A Chicago Bears logo is seen at a restaurant near Arlington International Racecourse in Arlington Heights, Ill., Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. With the horses long gone, the Chicago Bears see 326 acres of opportunity at the site. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

The Chicago Bears’ possible move to Arlington Heights has stirred plenty of debate. For years, talk of a new stadium has come with one big question: who’s going to pay for it?

A new proposal in Springfield may finally point toward a better answer. Legislation spearheaded by state Rep. Mary Beth Canty of Arlington Heights would create a framework for “mega projects” – developments involving at least $500 million in investment – to negotiate their own property tax agreements. Local taxing bodies, including school, park, and library districts, would get a weighted vote in those negotiations based on how much of the property tax levy they receive.

In other words, the people most affected would have a say. Canty said the bill ensures everyone has a “real and meaningful seat” at the table, and that’s a good start. It’s a rare example of Springfield setting rules that keep power close to home.

The idea deserves serious discussion. Illinois has a long history of taxpayer-funded stadium deals that promised more than they delivered. This plan, if it works as designed, could bring a new stadium and its economic benefits without shifting the burden onto homeowners.

That doesn’t mean the state should sign off without scrutiny. The details here matter. Negotiations between billion-dollar franchises and local governments must be transparent, equitable, and accountable. No deal should saddle taxpayers with costs decades later, as stadium deals nationwide – and Soldier Field’s renovation over 20 years ago – have shown.

The Bears’ move could be transformational for the northwest suburbs, creating jobs, improving infrastructure, and drawing visitors from across the region. But that promise only holds if local governments and taxpayers get a fair shake.

The Bears can afford to build their own home. Canty’s plan offers a framework that lets communities decide how, and whether, to help. If lawmakers get it right, Illinois might finally have a way to welcome big projects without asking taxpayers to foot the bill.