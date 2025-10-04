Eye On Illinois: Some stories have two sides, others have countless angles

Usually the phrase “two sides to every story” applies to different versions of the same conflict, such as sorting out the guilty part in a fender bender or a playground supervisor getting to the bottom of a “she started it!” assertion.

In the newsroom context, some stories have several sides, even when the basic facts are broadly accepted. Reporters and commentators choose which angle is most interesting. For some outlets, the guiding principle is an established editorial bias. For others, it’s a matter of considering as many perspectives as possible and trying to service consumers by pursuing the truth.

That brings us to Chicago’s South Side where government and business leaders gathered Tuesday to conduct an official groundbreaking ceremony for the Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park. To read the state’s take on this development, visit tinyurl.com/IQMPbegins.

Among the possible news and opinion takes:

• Deep dives on the Q and M in IQMP in an attempt to explain to outsiders a new industry Gov. JB Pritzker pledged will be “attracting billions in economic investment and creating thousands of jobs.”

• Analyzing the state’s $500 million investment in the project along with a prior $200 million committed to the Chicago Quantum Exchange. What is promised? When and how do taxpayers get progress reports?

• Detailing everything the development promises aside from quantum computing: a 53-bed hospital, 100-plus acres of new and improved park space, recreational trails and more.

• Interviews with students at Chicago State University and City Colleges of Chicago with access to programs designed to prepare them for quantum concept careers.

• Revisiting this history of the lakefront parcel’s former occupant, U.S. Steel South Works, and the economic and ecological impacts before and after its 1992 closure. Perhaps with a look at the state’s other shuttered industrial sites that could be reinvented.

• Framing the development against current proposals to offer certain property tax negotiating privileges to “megaprojects” of at least $100 million invested with a 20-year occupancy commitment.

• Seeking independent review of the economic projections, such as the statement that the Chicago Bears’ recent stadium development studies are “purchased propaganda” and “a fantasy document” according to Kennesaw State University professor of economics J.C. Bradbury.

• Positioning the groundbreaking against the statistics supporting the claims state policies drive businesses and residents to move from Illinois.

• Establishing a contrast between the unbridled optimism near the mouth of the Calumet River and the ongoing immigration enforcement activities throughout the region.

This project could be transformative beyond even bold predictions, but that degree of potential also drastically elevates the stakes of failing to deliver. Underneath all the large numbers and goals are countless individual narratives that together can define whether IQMP is the success story its backers believe is inevitable.

• Scott T. Holland writes about state government issues for Shaw Local News Network. He can be reached at sholland@shawmedia.com.