Shaw Local

Starting tomorrow, all culinary roads lead to Springfield.

After asking readers to share must-eat food stops throughout Illinois in 2021, I started focusing on cuisine at the State Fair, running through Aug. 17.

StateFair.Illinois.gov cites 162 different places to buy food. The full listing part of the website was broken Monday morning, but since 2023, visitors have been able to create a spreadsheet where each row lists products, locations, a Google map URL and precise geographic information system coordinates. Although many vendors have multiple sites, they don’t all offer the same fare at each spot, so planning ahead is important.

Also returning this year is “Small Plates, Big Tastes,” in which every Village of Cultures vendor sells sample-size portions for only $3. Weekdays again will feature the 2-5 p.m. Feeding Frenzy discount window, heralded by the “Jaws” theme song.

For adults, the Artisan Building’s Illinois Wine Experience offers a chance to sample products from more than a dozen of the state’s 100-plus wineries. In The Shed, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. this Friday and Saturday, fairgoers can help judge the 2025 Craft Beer Competition. Buy a full pint or sip up to 10 five-ounce samples from 13 participating breweries.

The Golden Abe’s Food Contest awards prizes for sweet, savory, new vendors, specialty items, people’s choice and a grand champion every year, but if you’re more interested in the formal fair competitions, consider picking up a cookbook with recipes from 2024 blue ribbon winners in more than 160 categories.

The site is back to cramming all “what’s new” information on one page. Each entry has a category listing, making it easier to skim past options like digital iris photo art, hibiscus candles, handcrafted charcuterie boards and “Don’t Annoy Illinois” hats and magnets. With all due respect to those making a buck on items and experiences, here we’re food-focused.

So what’s new this year?

Among the new items that caught my eye – although perhaps not my particular taste buds – are the Asian Cajun crab egg rolls from Eggroll LOVE and the Hot Cheetos Korean-style corndogs from Ly Chan’s Concession, both on Illinois Avenue, and the Cajun fried rice in a pineapple bowl from Mrs. Lively’s Cajun Konnection on Grandstand Avenue.

Perhaps more in my wheelhouse is Mr. Pork Belly on Main Street, offering fried-to-order pork belly and fries served in a cone with a choice of six sauces, or the quesadilla bites on a stick from Ride Venture on Illinois Avenue, which can be chased with Mexican fried Oreos for dessert.

Apologies to vendors I didn’t list. There are more options than anyone could ingest over the fair’s 11 full days. If you’re visiting the fairgrounds, what’s on your personal menu?

