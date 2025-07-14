Historic Highlights: French left lasting imprint on Illinois

Across the Atlantic, July 14 marks Bastille Day, or French National Day, to honor the storming of the Bastille, a Paris fortress used as a prison.

The event, which started the French Revolution, is celebrated in pockets across the United States, as many major cities have some form of French commemoration. More than some states, Illinois was influenced by the French, and a lingering imprint remains on the landscape.

The name of Illinois itself has a French flavor. It is derived from the American Indian term “Iliniwek” (sometimes spelled with an extra “L”), meaning “the men.” French occupants discarded the last two syllables and inserted their own interpretation, giving the future state its name.

The area was called the Illinois country, and its borders have long been debated. The French laid claim to the Illinois country in 1671. On May 17, 1673, Father Jacques Marquette and Louis Jolliet left St. Ignace in present-day Michigan, paddling down Lake Michigan to the Fox and Wisconsin rivers before reaching the Mississippi River a month later.

A statue of Father Pere Marquette stands outside St. Mary's Church in Utica on May 16, 2023. Two years after Marquette's voyage with Joliet, on Holy Thursday, April 11, 1675, Francis Jacques Marquette offered the first parochial Mass in the Illinois Country at Utica in the presence of 5,000 Native Americans. (Shaw Local News Network file photo) (Scott Anderson)

Sometime around June 20 of that year, they reached the corner of present-day northwestern Illinois and proceeded down the Mississippi, becoming among the first white men in the Illinois country. Though some writers note that others may have come before Marquette and Joliet, none left an account of any voyage.

Both men have been honored with the naming of schools across the state, as well as the city of Joliet in Will County and Pere Marquette State Park near Grafton.

The French retained their hold on the Illinois country for 90 years. During that time, small numbers of fur traders, farmers and missionaries made their way to Illinois, and a handful of settlements, such as Cahokia (1699), Kaskaskia (1703) and Prairie du Rocher (1723), were established. Kaskaskia would later become the territorial capital of Illinois and the first state capital.

In 1720, Fort de Chartres, 15 miles north of Kaskaskia, became the center of civil and military authority in the region. The Illinois country was a major supplier to New Orleans. In 1748, some 800,000 pounds of flour, much of it from Kaskaskia, was shipped downriver.

Thanks to the lucrative trade, life was generally peaceful and prosperous in the sparsely settled Illinois country.

One later account described the French as “giving little thought ... beyond the gratification of present wants and comfort, trusting the future to Providence and the priest, (the latter as) business advisor and spiritual guide. Personal ease and festive amusement were apparently the chief objects of their existence. They were merry, friendly and hospitable.”

From 1754 to 1763, France and Great Britain clashed in the French and Indian War, and the Mississippi villages were minor players.

The French lost and ceded all lands east of the Mississippi as part of the Treaty of Paris in 1763. Fearing a loss of slaves and other property as well as religious restriction under British rule, many French left Illinois.

Still, some French stayed, and their imprint remained. When Kaskaskia fell to the Americans in a dashing raid by George Rogers Clark on July 4, 1778, a celebration ensued, and residents rang a church bell gifted by King Louis XV in 1741.

The Liberty Bell of the West was rung after Kaskaskia was captured from the British in 1778 by the Colonial Army. (Shaw Local News Network file photo) (Isaac Smith)

The bell was later dubbed “Liberty Bell of the West” and remains a tourist attraction in Kaskaskia, today the smallest incorporated settlement in the state.

In 1824-1825, Marquis de Lafayette, who had devoted himself to the American Revolution and forever earned George Washington’s gratitude, toured all 24 of the United States, including stops at Kaskaskia and Shawneetown in Illinois.

At a grand reception in St. Louis on April 29, 1825, de Lafayette’s ball partner was the daughter of Illinois Lt. Gov. Pierre Menard. The following day, he was at Kaskaskia, where he was met by Gov. Edward Coles, an acquaintance. A banquet at a local tavern and a ball were held to honor the Marquis before he departed for Nashville.

He was back in Illinois a week later, landing at Shawneetown on May 7. There, the Marquis was greeted by a human tunnel of well-wishers and treated to a reception at the Rawlings Hotel.

In 1925, a celebration at Shawneetown honored the centennial, and a historic marker now marks the occasion.

The French influence is also felt in Kankakee and Iroquois counties, where such communities as Bourbonnais, Manteno, St. Anne, St. Mary and Papineau were settled by French-Canadians. In Christian County, the areas around Assumption were also pioneered by French-Canadian immigrants.

• Tom Emery is a freelance writer and historical researcher from Carlinville, Illinois. He may be reached at 217-710-8392 or ilcivilwar@yahoo.com.