Lovina’s Amish Kitchen: Verena and Daniel are getting married

It’s Monday evening, and a lovely one at that. The mercury on our thermometer has crept up to 80 degrees. The laundry dried really fast, so it didn’t matter that I did other jobs around the house before I started with laundry.

Now I want to share what our weeks ahead will be like. Yesterday, daughter Verena and Daniel Ray were “published” to be married June 20. For the readers who wonder what published means, I will explain. When a couple plans to get married, it is kept a secret from everyone except family and close friends. About six to eight weeks before their wedding date, the bishop announces the wedding date to the whole church. This is said right before church services are over.

Usually, families from both the bride and groom attend the service to be there to share the joy of the couple’s announcement. This is always an exciting day for the couple, and also a relief that they can freely talk about their wedding day to anyone.

Often, the “secret” slips out somehow, and some people find out about the upcoming wedding. Most often, if it does, they will be kind enough not to spread it further. My daughters never really cared if it wasn’t a “surprise” to everyone.

One of our local community stores has a calendar hung in the back of the store so couples planning to get married in our community can put a sticker on the day they choose. This helps from not having two weddings on the same day.

When daughter Loretta and Dustin were married, daughter Elizabeth and Tim had a nephew who married the day before their wedding. This made a very busy week for them with a wedding on each side of their family. They made it work, though.

Verena and Daniel will be married in Dustin and Loretta’s pole barn, and the reception will be held here. This is our fifth and last daughter getting married. It will be so different for me not to have a daughter in the house anymore. Verena isn’t going far, though. We will put a wall through the pole barn and make living quarters in there for the newlyweds.

Verena will still go over and help Loretta every day with the children while Dustin’s at work. I am glad she will be just a hop and skip out of our door for now. Daniel Ray is a great addition to our family. He’s always helpful around here and a great friend to Verena. I wish this couple many happy years together.

Daniel Ray is the first of his siblings to leave home and get married, so this will be a great adjustment for their family. I remember when our first one left the house and how different it was for us. The house seemed so empty with one less person.

The garage sale for sister Verena was a success last week, and we also barbecued 400 pounds of chicken for donation toward son Kevin’s handicapped buggy. We sold out on the chicken, which we were very happy with. We appreciate everyone who helped support this. Kevin will be so happy once he can leave without having to be lifted all the time.

Tomorrow afternoon is the public auction at my sister-in-law Sarah Irene’s place. She is selling a lot of my brother Albert’s farm equipment and downsizing in her house. We never thought Albert’s life would be over so soon. May 22 will be a year since he lost his eight-week battle with colon cancer. Having lost three siblings all at young ages really makes you appreciate every day God gives you. Rest in peace, dear brothers and sisters. May we all meet again someday.

We are enjoying our first meals of asparagus. Rhubarb also is out there, ready and waiting for me to make a rhubarb custard pie. I want to can rhubarb juice in the next few weeks.

God’s blessings!

Asparagus Potato Soup

Homemade asparagus soup (Lovina's Amish Kitchen)

Makes four to six servings

1¾ cups of chicken broth

3 potatoes peeled and cubed

⅓ cup chopped onions

1 teaspoon salt

½ pounds asparagus, trimmed and cut into ½-inch pieces

1½ cups milk

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 cup cubed processed cheese spread or Colby cheese

Combine the broth, potatoes, onions and salt in a large saucepan. Cook over medium heat until the vegetables are tender, about 20 minutes. Add the asparagus and cook for 10 more minutes. Whisk the milk and flour together well in a small bowl, then whisk into soup. Stir in the cheese until melted. Can be served immediately or cooled and refrigerated to eat later. If desired, garnish with crumbled bacon.

• Lovina’s Amish Kitchen is written by Lovina Eicher, an Old Order Amish writer, cook, wife and mother of eight. Her three cookbooks, “The Cherished Table,” “The Essential Amish Cookbook” and “Amish Family Recipes,” are available wherever books are sold. Readers can write to Eicher at Lovina’s Amish Kitchen, P.O. Box 234, Sturgis, MI 49091 (please include a self-addressed stamped envelope for a reply), or email questionsforlovina@gmail.com and your message will be passed on to her to read. She does not personally respond to emails.