Wilson: Fun is easy to find in DeKalb

Summer is in full swing, and with it comes sunshine, smiles and plenty of opportunities to make memories right here in DeKalb.

In addition to our fantastic lineup of restaurants and local businesses ready to feed and entertain, many community organizations offer free or low-cost events designed for family fun.

One such highlight is the 13th Annual Family Fun Fest, hosted by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce. This exciting event returns with games, activities, and entertainment – making it the perfect way to enjoy a free night out with the whole family. A big thank you goes to our Presenting Sponsors: AAA Roofing Contractors, Inc. and Orthodontic Experts Sycamore.

With more than 40 local businesses and nonprofit organizations participating, there’s truly something for everyone. Every vendor will offer a free game or activity, including sensory-friendly stations, hands-on learning, putt-putt, raffles, prizes, live music, and even a touch-a-truck experience! Enjoy free cotton candy, and order a bite or a sweet treat from Tamales Los Girasoles and Ms. Mint’s Pop Shop.

Join us from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 16 at Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb. Admission and parking are free – just bring your sense of fun!

Jonathan Sass, from FBI Entertainment, talks to Mia Marquez, 9, from Genoa, as he makes her a balloon animal during the Family Fun Fest Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at Hopkins Park in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

Looking for even more ways to enjoy the season? Don’t miss the DeKalb Farmers’ Market, happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Thursday through Sept. 18 (except Thursday, August 21, during Corn Fest). With more than 40 rotating vendors each week, you can shop for local fruits, vegetables, baked goods, plants, honey, olive oil, and so much more.

The market also proudly offers the Link Match Program – the only one of its kind in DeKalb County. Families using LINK, SNAP, or EBT can double their dollars (up to $25 per transaction) to purchase fresh, local produce.

Come enjoy the season’s best flavors and rotating vendor favorites like Slow Smoke BBQ, sweetbella’s, Tamales Los Girasoles, Battle Axe Coffee, and Ms. Mint’s Pop Shop. Plus, enjoy live music every week from noon to 1:30 p.m., presented by the Egyptian Theatre.

For more details, visit our Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok pages @DeKalbFarmersMarket or check out dekalb.org/dekalb-farmers-market.

Looking to stay connected with what’s happening locally? Want to discover which businesses and nonprofits are actively making a difference in our community? Or maybe you’re ready to give back or get involved? Head to dekalb.org to explore our community calendar, member directory and member news.

Other DeKalb Chamber happenings:

July 8: Business Essential Skills Training Series – Becoming a Pro Member & Networking Workshop

Aug. 1: Annual Golf-a-Palooza (Sold Out)

Aug. 14: Gather at the Waterman Winery

Sept. 3: Campus Meets Community – Block Party: an NIU and DeKalb Chamber collaboration

And don’t forget to watch In the Loop LIVE, our new video series highlighting local happenings, businesses, and community leaders. Episodes air on Facebook Live at @dekalbilchamber. Want to be featured? Email anna.wilson@dekalb.org to get on the schedule.

• Anna Wilson is the membership manager for the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce.