Historic Highlights: This week marks 125th anniversary of death of folk hero Casey Jones

He is one of America’s great folk heroes, particularly among train lovers. Over a century after his death, some can still recite the ballad that bears his name.

This week marks 125 years since the death of railroad icon Casey Jones, who was killed in a train collision in southern Mississippi at 3:52 a.m. April 30, 1900. During his short life, Casey grew from a dedicated rail employee into a larger-than-life persona whose shadow is still cast on American folklore.

Born John Luther Jones in southeastern Missouri on March 14, 1863, Jones’ family later moved to Cayce, Kentucky. There, Jones was nicknamed for the town, which he elected to spell as “Casey.”

In November 1886, Jones married his wife, Mary Joana, who was better known as “Janie.” The couple settled in Jackson, Tennessee, and had three children.

Jones, who reportedly did not drink alcohol, was initially hired by the Mobile & Ohio Railroad at age 15 as a telegraph operator in Columbus, Kentucky, before promotions to brakeman and fireman. Both were among the most dangerous jobs in railroading.

In March 1888, Jones switched to the Illinois Central, which had expanded to the South after the Civil War. Jones was named a locomotive engineer on Feb. 23, 1891, realizing a lifelong dream.

Jones normally handled freight service between Jackson and Water Valley, Mississippi, and was known for his all-out efforts to “get her there on the advertised [time],” in his own words. His legend grew in 1893, as he spent the summer in Chicago providing commuter service to the World’s Fair, the first time he had driven passenger service.

Some claimed that Jones took too many risks in his desire for speed, and he was suspended for a total of 145 days in his young career. However, his engaging personality won him many friends among other railroaders and built his legend among his many admirers.

A portrait of John Luther "Casey" Jones (1864-1900) is superimposed on a locomotive wheel in this 3-cent stamp issued in 1950.. (Public domain photo)

Jones was also known for his unusual handling of the train whistle, which he manipulated into a calliope sound that some describe as “a sort of whippoorwill call” to announce his presence along the line.

In February 1900, Jones moved from freight to passenger service on the Illinois Central, driving the 188-mile run from Memphis to Canton, Mississippi, part of a four-train route from Chicago to New Orleans.

Accounts vary widely on how Jones came to work the run on the night of the crash, but he was driving Engine No. 382, rather than his usual No. 384. He left the Poplar Street station in Memphis at 12:50 a.m. with six cars, southbound for Canton.

••••

Because of the previous train’s late arrival, he was 95 minutes behind schedule on his departure. But as usual, Jones gave it his all and was reportedly only two minutes behind at the time of his death.

He was nearing Canton when he reached Vaughan, 12 miles north. There, Jones did not know that three trains were in the station. One of those was partially sitting on the main line, in Jones’ path.

Jones, who was racing at 75 miles per hour, first learned of the parked train when his fireman, Sim Webb, spied it as they navigated a left-hand curve near the station. However, there is debate as to exactly when Jones realized the danger, and whether he may have ignored a flagman warning of the impending parked train.

Instantly, Jones shut off the steam and reversed the throttle, knowing an impact was coming. As the story goes, Jones yelled, “Jump, Sim, and save yourself!” Webb replied, “You too, Casey!” but Jones said, “No! I’ll stay at my post!” Webb leaped 300 feet before the collision and was knocked unconscious.

Jones had applied the airbrakes for an emergency stop, eventually cutting his speed to 40 miles per hour. Still, his locomotive crashed into the caboose and two loaded boxcars of shelled corn and hay before turning over. The wreckage finally came to a stop in a 6-foot earthen wall.

For the next decade, the imprint of Jones’ locomotive could be seen on the wall. According to legend, corn that was scattered off the boxcar in the crash grew in nearby fields for years.

Incredibly, only five passengers suffered minor injuries. Jones was the lone death in the collision, and many have credited his efforts to slow down as the reason that more lives were not lost. One of his passengers later said that “Engineer Jones did a wonderful as well as a heroic piece of work, at the cost of his life.”

••••

The management of Illinois Central blamed Jones for the collision in its official report. Incredibly, Engine No. 382 was rebuilt and remained in service until 1935. The locomotive, however, may have been star-crossed; it was involved in incidents that caused six fatalities, including a collision that claimed four lives near Kinmundy, Illinois, in January 1912.

Jones’ funeral was held in Jackson two days later after the fatal collision, in the same church where he and Janie were married, and was well-attended. He was buried in Jackson. Janie never remarried and wore black nearly every day until her death at age 92 in 1958.

Various newspapers reported on Jones’ death, a measure of his semi-celebrity status. However, his grave was marked only by a wooden cross until a stone was donated in 1947.

Jones’ story has been dramatized in several songs, particularly the familiar folk tune “The Ballad of Casey Jones,” while dozens of others refer to him. The diverse list of artists who have sung about Jones in some form includes Johnny Cash, Mississippi John Hurt, the Grateful Dead, AC/DC, Kris Kristofferson, and the New Christy Minstrels.

Two movies, a Broadway play and a syndicated television series have been also devoted to Jones, while references to him have been made in everything from the 1941 Disney film “Dumbo” and the James Bond novel (later the basis for the movie) “Diamonds Are Forever” to Sesame Street and The Simpsons.

Today, Jones’ unassuming, white-frame home and museum are tourist landmarks in Jackson. A museum in Water Valley, Mississippi, also interprets his story, as do several websites.

• Tom Emery is a freelance writer and historical researcher from Carlinville, Illinois. He may be reached at 217-710-8392 or ilcivilwar@yahoo.com.