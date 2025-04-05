Eye On Illinois: Citizen initiative, government asset takeover and generating revenue from cyclists

For regular readers, a few updates on previous topics:

Dec. 11: After August praise for Missouri’s citizen petition initiative process through which voters can approve measures their elected officials are unlikely to advance, it became clear Republican lawmakers were looking to claw back gains voters approved in November.

On March 25, according to KCUR-FM, a Missouri Senate committee advanced House Bill 567, which would eliminate a guarantee that workers accumulate an hour of paid sick leave for every 30 hours worked and strike a clause annually raising the minimum wage in line with inflation.

This development continues longstanding control battles. When St. Louis raised the minimum wage for city employees, the state passed a 2017 law saying no municipality could do so and undoing any increases. Meanwhile, business groups are in the state supreme court arguing that Proposition A was unconstitutionally broad.

Missouri reminds that asserting public control over its own government can be extremely difficult.

Jan. 25: Capitol News Illinois reported on a federal indictment against Anson Fenton, the former Wayne City police chief (tinyurl.com/WayneCityPolice), accused of privately selling vehicles surrendered to the city as part of plea deals.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Illinois, Fenton pleaded guilty Monday to one count of misapplication of property from federally funded programs and one count of interstate transportation of stolen property. He faces up to 10 years in prison and fines of $250,000 per count.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office strongly supports our police, but we must take decisive action when things like this happen,” U.S. Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft said. “By taking unauthorized possession of forfeited property for his personal benefit, the defendant used his position of trust as police chief to deceive the community he was sworn to protect.”

Unaddressed in that statement is the loophole state lawmakers could address: the vehicles were legally forfeited, but not because they were used in crimes. Instead, law enforcement offered to dilute prosecution in exchange for possession of private property. The question remains unanswered in Springfield: Whose interests are served when felonies become misdemeanors as long as the government gets assets in the deal?

March 27: Nothing draws reader feedback like exploring how Illinois makes money off vehicle ownership and usage. After a column about the non-tax costs of electric vehicles, DK emailed: “Substantial portions of many local streets are closed to vehicles for use as bike lanes. Many have curbs or other barriers placed around them as well as road markings, yet there is no license or fee assessed to the bicycle owner. This should also be addressed when considering how to raise funds for road maintenance.”

Devoted cyclists surely have ready responses. The inbox is open!

• Scott T. Holland writes about state government issues for Shaw Local News Network. He can be reached at sholland@shawmedia.com.