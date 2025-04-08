Rich Miller: Mail-in ballots make the difference in Illinois’ local elections

You’ve probably read about the Republican Party’s implosion last week in suburban municipal and township campaigns, particularly in DuPage County.

It’s important to remember that these consolidated elections are not always a reliable indication of the future. They’re very low turnout, and in years like this – when the election was held during a hugely controversial US president’s first 100 days – they can be influenced by the outrage of the moment, particularly when one political party was putting its finger on the scale, as the Democratic Party of Illinois was.

The state party supported 280 local candidates, and it claims 222 of those candidates won, for a 79% success rate. Former state Rep. Jeanne Ives, a member of the Illinois Republican Party’s state central committee, described her party’s losses as a “complete wipeout.”

President Donald Trump’s impact on the contests is undeniable. But a lot of hard work was put in at the state and local levels. The DuPage Democrats won all of their contested township races, much of it due to strong grassroots work and decent candidate recruitment.

But there’s another aspect to this: Vote by mail, particularly the state’s permanent vote by mail program.

Illinoisans have been able to sign up for permanent vote-by-mail status for about four years now. You fill out a simple form, and then your local election authority sends you a ballot before every election.

Former Republican state Rep. Mark Batinick told me before the election that when the statute took effect, 2025 was “the election I feared the most.”

His reasoning was simple. This was the first off-year election for permanent vote by mail after years of compiling participants. As noted above, these elections have notoriously low turnout. But Democrats have far more trust in mailed-in ballots than Republicans, so they’re much more likely to sign up for the permanent VBM program.

The most important part of permanent VBM is that the ballots are a major reminder to voters that it is time to vote again. They may tune out the news or the ads, but that official mailer from their county clerk will likely catch their attention. A lot of vote-by-mail is just regular voters shifting from one voting method to another, but the permanent program adds an important dynamic to that.

In close races, that could be the difference between winning and losing.

“Some Democratic victories will undoubtedly be attributed to Trump backlash,” Batinick said before the election. But that vote-by-mail system, particularly the permanent VBM program, would still play a big role, he predicted.

And he was right.

For example, on election night, the chief of staff for state Rep. Norma Hernandez, D-Melrose Park, Bobby Hernandez, had a slight 14-vote lead over incumbent Addison Township Supervisor Dennis Reboletti.

The Republican Reboletti had a 212-vote lead among early voters and a 206-vote lead among voters who cast their ballots on Election Day itself.

But by that Friday, the Democrat Hernandez had a 775-vote lead among mailed-in ballots. His 357-vote overall lead is expected to increase as more mail trickles in.

The reason for the Republican aversion to voting by mail is that President Trump has long blasted it as a way for Democrats to steal elections. He and party leaders reversed course before the 2024 election. The party did make some gains, but, at least in Illinois, they haven’t yet matched the Democrats’ superiority.

And now Trump has reversed course again, issuing an executive order that in part commands the U.S. Attorney General to take “all necessary action” against states that count mailed-in ballots that arrive after federal election days. The Postal Service being what it is (and service may very well deteriorate even further going forward), that could disenfranchise a whole lot of voters.

A federal district court and an appellate court ruled against a lawsuit originally filed in 2023 by Illinois U.S. Rep. Mike Bost attempting to stop the count of ballots received after midnight on election days, even if they’re postmarked by Election Day itself (identical to the rules for mailing income tax returns by deadline dates). Bost has since asked the U.S. Supreme Court to step in.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is among several Democratic AGs across the country to join a lawsuit against Trump’s executive order. Their main argument: “The President has no constitutional authority to ‘make or alter’ laws governing federal elections.”

• Rich Miller also publishes Capitol Fax, a daily political newsletter, and CapitolFax.com.