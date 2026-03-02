Obendorf: A closer look at life as a member of the Polo Class of 1950

In the fall of 1947 we are now sophomores and for the first time we now have someone looking up to us.

Our parents are still looking at prices however and they see hamburger at 43 cents a pound, bacon at 69 cents a pound, bread, two for 21 cents, and lettuce, two heads for 29 cents. The movie as we head back to school is “The Jungle Princess” with Ray Milland and Dorothy Lamour.

Thirty-seven Marcos are out for the 1947 squad. No positions on the team are set as yet. Any boy who shows the stuff can be assured of plenty of action.

From our class we have Bert, Jim, Harlan, Ron, Dick, Fay, George, Walt, and Chuck ready to go. Later on the paper states, “Coach Bob Plumb’s little Marcos have been getting a lot of valuable experience.”

Besides playing on Monday nights, they are playing 7-8 minutes in the big game. The experience will make them first-rate contenders next fall.

That fall the Presbyterian Church, a historic landmark in Polo, loses its 130-foot steeple when it is removed.

During the winter, Millers Market advertises T-bone steak and club steak at a respectable 73 cents a pound. In the summer of 1948, White Pines Roller Palace comes into being and now we can skate away to delightful organ music.

In the fall of 1948 we return as upperclassmen, with new responsibilities. The movie now playing at that time is “Three Daring Daughters” with Jeanette McDonald, Jose Iturbi and Jane Powell. Bacon has gone down to 59 cents a pound but ground beef is up to 55 cents and lettuce is still the same at two for 29 cents.

The outlook is bright for the Marcos says Coach B. and Assistant Rich Folk. Those on hand for the first week limbering up are Ron, Max, Fay, Jim, Chuck, and Harland.

The coach states, “Most boys have added another 10 pounds and along with previous experience it points the way to a successful season.”

The line is around 170 pounds. and the backfield 160 pounds. It is one of the biggest outfits that Breckenridge has had the good fortune to coach. Big Jim, a spark plug of the fresh-soph team last year, is choice for center. Big Ron Messer, who gained prestige last year for his amazing efforts, will add to his notoriety in the conference.

After a few weeks the paper states, “They are out for absolute victory no matter who carries the ball or who makes the TDs. Cooperation has carried the team through their first six games. The general attitude of every member of the blue and gold squad is another factor in the success.”

Coach Folk did play a big part in the coaching set ups. Being a star backfield man during his high school and college days, he handled that position this year and that allowed Breckenridge to concentrate his efforts on the line. This combination paid off.

The season ended up with the team being undefeated and untied and also had the honor of being the second-highest scoring team in the state.

• Betty Obendorf is a retired teacher and volunteer for the Polo Historical Society.