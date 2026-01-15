Rochelle to receive $237,000 grant for pickleball courts at Fairways Golf Course

The City of Rochelle announced Jan. 14, 2026 that it was selected to receive a $237,000 Open Space Land Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) grant from the State of Illinois for the construction of six new pickleball courts at Fairways Golf Course. (Photo provided by city of Rochelle)

The city of Rochelle announced Wednesday that it was selected to receive a $237,000 Open Space Land Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) grant from the State of Illinois for the construction of six new pickleball courts at Fairways Golf Course.

The courts will take the place of the former tennis courts on the property.

Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources awarded a total of $55.2 million to 100 communities for local park development projects as part of the latest round of OSLAD grants.

“Since I became governor, it’s been my mission to build stronger, healthier communities across Illinois,” Pritzker said. “Through the OSLAD program, we’re bringing that vision to life by awarding over $55.2 million to local park projects, expanding green spaces and creating new recreational opportunities for all.”

Established by the Illinois General Assembly in 1986, OSLAD is a cost-sharing program between state and local governments that helps communities fund land acquisition and development for parks and outdoor recreation projects. It’s become one of the most popular grant programs in Illinois. Since its establishment, OSLAD has awarded $640 million for park projects throughout Illinois.

“This grant is a great investment in both our parks and our people,” Mayor John Bearrows said. “By integrating the courts into the golf course and restaurant property, we’re creating a more dynamic, multi-use destination that enhances recreation, supports local amenities and adds value to this important community asset. We’re grateful for the support that helped make this project possible.”

Construction is anticipated to begin in the spring with completion in the fall of 2026. The project includes six courts, fencing, lighting, a shade structure and updates to the parking lot entrance to the property. Matching funds will be provided by the city’s hotel/motel tax fund.

“Securing this grant allows us to enhance our recreational infrastructure while being good stewards of public resources,” Interim City Manager Sam Tesreau said. “It is the result of hardworking and dedicated staff at the city of Rochelle.”

“The new pickleball court is a direct response to community interest and reflects our ongoing commitment to investing in amenities that improve quality of life for our residents,” Jenny Thompson, director of community engagement/assistant to the city manager, said.

Planning for the project was led collaboratively by city staff, including Thompson, Tesreau and Golf Course Manager Mitch Hamilton, in coordination with the Flagg-Rochelle Community Park District. Thompson prepared and submitted the successful OSLAD grant application to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources on behalf of the city.