Ogle County man pleads not guilty to sexual assault, abuse charges

An Ogle County man has pleaded not guilty to charges that he sexually assaulted and abused a woman numerous times between November 2024 and March.

Trevor A. Brandner, 32, was remanded to the Ogle County Jail on Dec. 3 after Associate Judge Anthony Peska ruled that probable cause existed to hold him for trial following testimony and arguments during a preliminary hearing.

Brandner is charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, six counts of criminal sexual assault, one count of criminal sexual abuse and four counts of domestic battery.

Court documents accuse Brandner of sexually assaulting the victim in addition to striking and kicking her.

Aggravated criminal sexual assault is a Class X felony, criminal sexual assault is a Class 1 felony, criminal sexual abuse is a Class 4 felony and domestic battery is a misdemeanor offense.

Brandner pleaded not guilty to the charges and demanded a jury trial.

Brandner’s attorney, Richard Gill, argued that Brandner should be released from custody with a condition of pretrial release that he have no contact with the woman.

Peska disagreed and remanded Brandner to the Ogle County Jail.

Brandner’s next court appearance is 1 p.m. Dec. 17 for a pretrial status hearing.