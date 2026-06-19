Fox Valley Toastmasters host free event tailored to jobseekers

Fox Valley Toastmasters President Jennifer Wanjiku-Edgerton leads a recent meeting. Toastmasters is hosting a free event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 20, at the St. Charles Public Library, 1 S. 6th Ave., St. Charles, for jobseekers or anyone else wanting to improve their communication skills. (Photo provided by Fox Valley Toastmasters)

Fox Valley Toastmasters is hosting a free event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 20, at the St. Charles Public Library, 1 S. 6th Ave., for jobseekers or anyone else wanting to improve their communication skills.

Jobseekers can learn interview tips and practice what in an engaging, supportive and encouraging setting, according to a news release.

Toastmasters, a nonprofit organization, exists to help people with public speaking phobia – known as glossophobia.

Community meetings, wedding toasts, performance reviews and some Zoom meetings can intimidate, but Toastmasters is one place where people are welcome to walk into discomfort in order to grow, the release stated.

Toastmasters helps with Table Topics – which is like basically improv – where a participant has one to two minutes to answer random questions intelligently – just like in a job interview.

Regular Toastmasters meetings are from 7:30 to 9 p.m. the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at the St. Charles police station, 1515 W. Main St. A Zoom option is also available.

More information is available by emailing foxvalleytm3399@gmail.com or calling 630-837-4162.