Byron advances to 3A quarterfinals

Byron's Caden Considine (37) runs with the ball against Oregon on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025 in the first round of the 3A state playoffs, The Tigers downed Durand-Pecatonica 38-12 on Nov. 8 and will host Elmhurst (IC Catholic) at 2 p.m., Nov. 15 at the Everett Stine Stadium in Byron in the quarterfinals. (Earleen Hinton)

Byron and Elmhurst (IC Catholic) will square off at 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 15 in the 3A quarterfinals at Everett Stine Stadium in Byron.

The Tigers (11-0) advanced to the quarterfinals with a 38-12 win over Durand-Pecatonica on Nov. 8. Elmhurst ICC (8-3) advanced with a 37-27 victory over Kankakee McNamara.

Byron won the Big Northern Conference title with a perfect 8-0 record.

The Tigers led Du-Pec 24-0 at the half and started the game with a touchdown by Caden Considine who intercepted a pass and ran it back 25 yards for the score.

Byron quarterback Andrew Talbert scored next with a 12-yard touchdown run to give the Tigers a 14-0 lead.

After a punt by Du-Pec, Considine found the end zone again with a 31-yard run. After another Du-Pec punt, the Tigers added a field goal before halftime for a 24-0 lead.

The Indians scored their 12 points in the final period of play.