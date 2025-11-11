Byron advances to 3A quarterfinals

Byron and Elmhurst (IC Catholic) will square off at 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 15 in the 3A quarterfinals at Everett Stine Stadium in Byron.
The Tigers (11-0) advanced to the quarterfinals with a 38-12 win over Durand-Pecatonica on Nov. 8. Elmhurst ICC (8-3) advanced with a 37-27 victory over Kankakee McNamara.
Byron won the Big Northern Conference title with a perfect 8-0 record.
The Tigers led Du-Pec 24-0 at the half and started the game with a touchdown by Caden Considine who intercepted a pass and ran it back 25 yards for the score.
Byron quarterback Andrew Talbert scored next with a 12-yard touchdown run to give the Tigers a 14-0 lead.
After a punt by Du-Pec, Considine found the end zone again with a 31-yard run. After another Du-Pec punt, the Tigers added a field goal before halftime for a 24-0 lead.
The Indians scored their 12 points in the final period of play.