Leaf River man gets probation for stalking woman and 3-year-old

A Leaf River man was sentenced to 30 months’ probation Oct. 17 after pleading guilty to felony stalking.

Tyler Bunting, 35, received the sentence through a plea agreement during a hearing at the Ogle County Judicial Center in Oregon.

Assistant State’s Attorney Melissa Voss told Associate Judge Anthony Peska that Bunting “knowingly engaged in a course of conduct” directed at a Leaf River woman knowing that his conduct would cause her to “fear for her safety” and that of her 3-year-old daughter.

Court records allege Bunting “monitored, observed, or surveilled” her residence in August and had called the woman 20 times on Aug. 13 and sent messages pertaining to her daughter on Aug. 7, 12, 13, and 14.

“He sent text messages and called her numerous times,” Voss told Peska. “He was also outside her residence.”

Voss said Bunting’s criminal history included convictions for possession of illegal drugs and driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Bunting’s attorney, Assistant Public Defender Brandon Gecan, said his client had agreed to plead guilty to the offense.

“I’m told you want to plead guilty to this?” Peska asked.

“Yes sir,” Bunting replied.

As part of the plea agreement, one felony charge of stalking, two felony charges of cyberstalking, and a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct were dismissed.

Bunting also was sentenced to 130 days in jail, but was given credit for time served (65 days), satisfying that aspect of the sentence. He can’t possess firearms or other dangerous weapons and must inform his probation officer of any change of address within three days of that change and permit home visits and submit to searches of his person or property if requested by his probation officer.

Bunting also is prohibited from consuming or possessing cannabis or any other controlled substance unless it is prescribed by a physician.

Bunting must submit to DNA testing within 45 days and pay that collection fee.

As part of his sentence, Bunting was ordered to have no contact with the victims and cooperate and complete any psychological, mental health treatments and therapy as ordered by the probation department.

In addition, Bunting was ordered to pay $750 in fines and costs over the course of his probation sentence.

Additional conditions of his probation include no contact, directly or indirectly, with children younger than 18; not be employed or be present at any business or location that caters to, attracts, or allows access to minors; and not participate in Halloween activities that have access to children or use of a mask.

Bunting also was ordered not to use a phone, internet or social media to connect or communicate with minors and provide any passcodes or login information to the probation department for monitoring of that provision.