Mt. Morris StrawFest ends with bale races, music and sculpture winners

Sawyer Marceau of Polo (left) and Zakkary West of Mt. Morris pose with the large round straw bale they pushed down Wesley Avenue and across the finish line first during the Straw Bale Race at Strawfest on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. The 17-year-olds won the event with the fastest time of 9.36 seconds. (Earleen Hinton)

Perfect weather graced the final day of the 10th Annual StrawFest Sculpting Contest in Mt. Morris on Saturday and a light wind even made it a bit eastier – at least psychologically – for the seven teams that lined up to push a several-hundred pound straw bale down a portion of South Wesley Avenue.

The annual sculpting contest culminated with the day-long event that included music, the straw bale race, and the announcement of which straw creation won this year’s contest.

Four straw sculptures were entered in this year’s competition with visitors and artists casting votes for their favorite.

Taking first place honors in both the People’s Choice and Artist’s Choice divisions was ‘Chicken Jockey by father-daughter duo Mark and Danica Rogers of Rochelle.

“Chicken Jockey” won the 2025 U.S. National Straw Sculpting Competition in Mt. Morris. It was created by Danica and Mark Rogers of Rochelle. (Earleen Hinton)

‘Turkey In The Straw’, by Chris and Cecilia Mann, of Rockford, was second place in Peoples Choice and second place Artists’ Choice.

‘Taft’s Treasure in Ogle County’, by Doreen Hartman, of Mt. Morris, took third place Peoples Choice.

‘King of the Leaves’, by Steve Lentz, of Montello, Wisconsin, was third place in the Artists’ Choice division.

Seven teams competed in this year’s bale race in which large, round bales are rolled down a section of Wesley Avenue by teams of two people. Each race is timed and $50 goes to the winning team that crosses the finish line first.

This year’s winners were 17-year-olds Sawyer Marceau of Polo and Zakkary West of Mt. Morris.

“We both lift weights,” said Zakkary after edging out the Rockford team of Jerry Rumple and Keith Kelly in the finals 9.06 seconds to 9.32 seconds.

Their strategy?

“We didn’t have one, we just showed up,” said Sawyer. “We raced last year so we kinda knew what we were doing.”

Sawyer works on his family farm and estimated the bale to weigh between 600-700 pounds. Other contestants and organizers said the bales could weigh upwards of 1,000 pounds. Either way, the teens kept the big bale in a somewhat straight line en route to the win in the finals.

In full disclosure, Sawyer admitted that his cousin, Rick Nelson, of Mt. Morris, provided this year’s bales.

“The bale did come from a relative of mine,” said Sawyer smiling.

Jake and Emmie Nicholson of Mt. Morris roll a large round straw bale down Wesley Avenue in Mt. Morris during the Straw Bale Race at Strawfest on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. The team with the fastest time won the event. The father/daughter team posted a best time of 11.5 seconds. (Earleen Hinton)

Tiffany West and Tom Steuerwald of Mt. Morris roll a large round straw bale down Wesley Avenue in Mt. Morris during the Straw Bale Race at Strawfest on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. The team with the fastest time won the event. This team's time was 11.90 seconds. (Earleen Hinton)

The day’s events also included food booths, vendor booths, live music, kids’s games, and a blacksmith demonstration.

The U.S. National Straw Sculpting Competition started in Rochelle in 2016, after artist Fran Volz visited the small village of Höchenschwand, Germany, which hosts an annual straw-sculpting competition that draws thousands of visitors. The event moved to Mt. Morris in 2017, where it is hosted by Encore! Mt. Morris.

According to competition rules, sculptures must be a minimum of 6.5 feet in height, length or width and at least 90% straw on the surface.