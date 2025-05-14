Kids use homemade catapults in science project

Oregon sixth grader Kaileena Pham aims her ballistic catapult on Friday, May 9, 2025. (Earleen Hinton)

OREGON – They came in all sizes, ready to launch stale miniature marshmallows to golf balls during the Oregon Elementary School’s catapult shoot off on Friday, May 9.

In a the field next to the grade school, sixth grade students of Aaron Mendoza’s science class lined up their creations ready to compete for bragging rights for the farthest “shot”.

Kaileena Pham, 12, lined up her entry, aimed and sent her golf ball almost 100 feet – all to the delight student onlookers.

“This is a ballistic catapult,” explained Kaitleena. “It took me about a week and a half to build.”

At the other end of the catapult firing line, students used smaller versions to launch their projectile of choice – stale miniature marshmallows.

“I encouraged them to use recycled materials when possible for all projects. They did not need to use recycled materials, but they were welcomed to,” said Mendoza.

Students line the official field of the catapult shoot-off on Friday, May 9, 2025. The science project was conducted by teacher Aaron Mendoza and held on the lawn behind the Oregon Elementary School. (Earleen Hinton)

Oregon sixth grader Kaileena Pham explains how her ballistic catapult works to fellow students on Friday, May 9, 2025. (Earleen Hinton)

Oregon sixth grader Harmony Coy shoots a miniature marshmallow with her catapult on Friday, May 9, 2025. (Earleen Hinton)