Oregon music students have a very good day at competition at West Carroll High School

OREGON – The Oregon School District’s music department had a very good day in Savanna on Saturday.

“Our student musicians put together amazing performances and even broke a couple school records at the Solo Ensemble contest,” said Oregon High School Band Director Andy Eckardt. “In the IHSA State Sweepstakes Competition, Oregon currently sits in second place in Class B. The full group contest in April will still factor into the final placement. As for the Solo Ensemble contest alone, the choir got fourth place and the band got first place in the state for Class B. The OHS Band is a state champion for the first time in school history!”

As of Monday, standings in the Class B division were 1. Monmouth (M.-Roseville), 708; 2. Oregon, 588; and 3. Taylor Ridge (Rockridge), 567.

Oregon received a school record 500 Division 1 ratings, Eckardt said, and received 200 Division 2 ratings and 100 Division 3 ratings.

“Furthermore, each judge at the contest gives out a ‘Best of Day’ with several OHS students fortunate enough to receive that award,” he said.

Those receiving ‘Best of Day’ awards were: David Eckardt, drum set solo; Sarah Eckardt, vocal solo; Sarah Eckardt and Gavin Warner, brass duet; Eleanor Guinn, violin solo; and Alexya Tran, flute solo.

Oregon also had the following events receive perfect scores: Maelah Barker, vocal solo; Isaac Ebert, vocal solo; Isaac Ebert and Gavyn McArthur, vocal duet; Sarah Eckardt, trumpet solo; Sarah Eckardt and Gavin Warner, brass duet; Noelle Girton, Aralin McLain, Lauren Weems, woodwind trio; Collin Kendall, electric bass solo; Elliot Peeling, vocal solo; Madeline Rogers, Alexya Tran, Giselle Zavala, flute trio; Lux Tran, piano solo; Caleb Ward, vocal solo; and Sebastian Wright, vocal solo.