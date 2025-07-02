Eighties music rocks the stage at park district’s concert in the park

OREGON – Cooler temps and music from the 1980s brought close to 700 people out to Oregon Park District’s Concert in the Park on Tuesday, July 1.

The 80s Hit List band, sponsored by Coilcraft, took to the stage at Oregon Park West, 1402 Koontz Place, playing popular hits from 40 years ago.

The free concerts are held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays. Bands perform on the park’s covered stage, with spectators sitting on the surrounding lawn.

Attendees are reminded to bring their lawn chairs, blankets and picnic baskets to enjoy the 90-minute concerts.

Food vendors also are available on-site to purchase food or beverages. In the event of threatening weather, concerts will be moved to River’s Edge Experience, 103 S. First St., Oregon.

Three concerts remain this season:

July 8: Soda, sponsored by the city of Oregon

July 15: Blue Steel, sponsored by E.D. Etnyre

July 22: Burn N Bush/Color Run, sponsored by Woods

Concert updates can be found on the park district’s Facebook page.