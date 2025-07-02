Encore! Mt. Morris offers ‘Village Garden Tour’ on July 12

MT. MORRIS – Do you enjoy gardening or seeing other people’s creatively designed gardens?

Come experience the outdoors and be inspired by a variety of featured gardens in Mt. Morris and the surrounding countryside from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, July 12.

Admission is $5 for kids 10 and under and $15 for kids over the age of 10 and adults.

Proceeds from the event will go to support the Encore! Mt. Morris non-profit arts organization.

Purchase Garden Tour Buttons (tickets) at encoremtmorris.com web site, or in person at Mt. Morris Village Hall (105 W Lincoln St, Mt. Morris) or bythe flagpole in downtown Mt. Morris the day of the event.

Fliers with garden addresses, descriptions, features of interest, and a map will be available for pickup to participants on the day of the event at the check-in station in downtown Mt. Morris.