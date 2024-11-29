Candlelight Walk in Oregon on Saturday

OREGON – The 38th annual Candlelight Walk is Saturday, Nov. 30 in downtown Oregon.
The lineup features a variety of activities for all ages with the lighting of the Christmas tree on the courthouse lawn at 6 p.m.
The festive fun event runs from 3 to 8 p.m. along city streets and at Conover Square.
The United Methodist Church is offering a Kid’s Winter Carnival featuring visits with Santa, games, crafts, a balloon artist, and a letter writing station where kids can draft their own letter to Santa. Carnival hours are 3 to 8 p.m.
Other events are:
• Candy Cane Lane (Franklin Street) - food vendors, Byron Dance Academy performance at 4 p.m.
• Serenity Shed (N. Third Street) - Build-A-Buddy Workshop with Build-A-Pet Clubhouse
• Snack Shack (Sarah Phelps Community Plaza - warm donuts with the Snow Queen, Hazel’s hot drinks
• Coliseum Museum - Oregon High School Madrigals, Byron Dance Academy (5 p.m.), Oregon High School Jazz Band (6 p.m.), Wagon Rides and Cocoa Hut, Free Holley Trolly
• Sip-N-Shop at the River’s Edge Experience - (First Street) Holiday craft vendors