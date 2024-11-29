November 29, 2024
Shaw Local
Candlelight Walk in Oregon on Saturday

By Shaw Local News Network
Wagon rides were just part of Oregon's Candlelight Walk on Saturday, Nov. 25. 2023. Here, one of the wagons passes by the historic Ogle County Courthouse.

Wagon rides were just part of Oregon's Candlelight Walk in 2023. Here, one of the wagons passes by the historic Ogle County Courthouse. This year's event is Nov. 30. ( Earleen)

OREGON – The 38th annual Candlelight Walk is Saturday, Nov. 30 in downtown Oregon.

The lineup features a variety of activities for all ages with the lighting of the Christmas tree on the courthouse lawn at 6 p.m.

The festive fun event runs from 3 to 8 p.m. along city streets and at Conover Square.

The United Methodist Church is offering a Kid’s Winter Carnival featuring visits with Santa, games, crafts, a balloon artist, and a letter writing station where kids can draft their own letter to Santa. Carnival hours are 3 to 8 p.m.

Other events are:

• Candy Cane Lane (Franklin Street) - food vendors, Byron Dance Academy performance at 4 p.m.

• Serenity Shed (N. Third Street) - Build-A-Buddy Workshop with Build-A-Pet Clubhouse

• Snack Shack (Sarah Phelps Community Plaza - warm donuts with the Snow Queen, Hazel’s hot drinks

• Coliseum Museum - Oregon High School Madrigals, Byron Dance Academy (5 p.m.), Oregon High School Jazz Band (6 p.m.), Wagon Rides and Cocoa Hut, Free Holley Trolly

• Sip-N-Shop at the River’s Edge Experience - (First Street) Holiday craft vendors

OregonOgle County
Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois