Learn about Oregon’s sustainability plan Sept. 4

OREGON – City officials are seeking input on their new City of Oregon Sustainability Plan and are hosting a public meeting at 6 p.m. Sept. 4 outlining the project.

“We are holding a public meeting to present our sustainability plan draft. Our Sustainability Committee has been working with Region 1 Planning to get this put together,” City Manager Darin DeHaan said. “We are excited to create this guide, which will follow our comprehensive plan and other city planning documents as we work toward the future of Oregon.”

The meeting will be from 6 to 7 p.m. at City Hall, 115 N. Third St.

Lauren Kleve of the Regional 1 Planning Council will give an overview of the plan.

The plan is being designed to serve as the blueprint for advancing collaborative and informed sustainability practices within the city, DeHaan said.

It is the city’s first plan targeted at improving citywide sustainability efforts, and addresses sustainability within five identified themes: city operations, communitywide efforts, policy, development and land use, and education.

DeHaan said the plan can be accessed at engager1.mysocialpinpoint.com/city-oregon-sustainability-plan.

“The plan is ready for public input,” he said.

The public comment period is open from Aug. 26 to Sept. 9.

Members of the ad-hoc committee that helped formulate the plan are Melanie Cozzi, City Council member; Tim Benedict, Blackhawk Hills Regional Council; Vic Zaderej, local entrepreneur, business owner and electrical engineer; Steve Rypkema, Ogle County Solid Waste retiree; Russell Brunner, Byron Forest Preserve and Oregon resident; Joyce Lewis, Ogle County Health Department; and DeHaan.

Its mission is “to research, educate and advocate for a sustainable future on behalf of Oregon’s residents and businesses as it relates to economic stability and social equity while preserving environmental resources for current and future generations.”