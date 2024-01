Steven Garbielson of Mt. Morris blows snow from his driveway on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. Friday's winter storm dumped 10-12 inches of snow on the village. (Earleen Hinton)

OREGON – Workers and residents were busy Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024 across Ogle County clearing snow following Friday’s winter storm that dropped nearly a foot of snow in some parts of the region.

High winds and bitter temperatures were forecast for the next few days.