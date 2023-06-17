Carnival quiet hours coming June 30 at Petunia Festival

DIXON – The Petunia Festival’s carnival will kick off a little earlier than usual this year, but on a much quieter note.

From 3 to 5 p.m. June 30, the festival’s North American Midway Entertainment Carnival will offer quiet hours with the aim of providing a more enjoyable experience for people who are sensitive to bright lights and/or loud noises.

“It’s going to be a low-light, lower-sound experience on the rides,” said Jeff White, Petunia Festival Executive Volunteer Board president. “Because there are a lot of people in the community who can be overstimmed by a lot of that stuff. They can go and not be overstimmed.”

The terms “stim” and “stimming” commonly are used in some disability communities, especially among people who are autistic, to describe repeated movements that help an individual to regulate their senses when they are overstimulated or understimulated. Stims can include rocking back and forth, playing with ones hands, humming or any number of other actions.

The quiet hours are a new addition to the Petunia Festival’s lineup, White said. He didn’t know who came up with the idea of having carnival quite hours, but wished he did so they could get credit.

“It’s a pretty cool idea,” White said.

The hope is for a good turnout, but what “good” means isn’t yet clear, he said. Still, he’s heard only positive responses and feedback regarding the addition, White said.

Although the quiet hours are aimed to serve people with light and sound sensitivities, everyone is welcome to come to the carnival during any of its hours, he said.

The carnival will be on Lincoln Statue Drive between Dixon High School and the riverfront.

Vouchers for daily wristbands can be bought for $25 at the Petunia Festival Headquarters office, located at 77 S. Hennepin Ave., Dixon, up until June 29. The vouchers can be redeemed June 30 to June 3.

The carnival entry fee is $30 on June 30, and $35 from July 1 to 3. Individual ride tickets are $1.50 for one ticket, $25 for 20 tickets or $60 for 50 tickets. Each ride costs two, three or four individual tickets.

For information, visit www.PetuniaFestival.org.