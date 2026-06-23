First Fridays Open Mic is July 3 in Oregon

The First Fridays Open Mic presents its monthly show at the Oregon VFW on Friday, July 3. The show starts at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free, although a jar is available for donations.
The indoor event attracts many talented performers, but musicians and singers of all skill levels find acceptance from its supportive audience. A lottery will take place at 6:15 p.m. to assign times for each performer.
The VFW is located at 1310 W. Washington St. in Oregon. It provides ample parking, along with the availability of a restaurant and bar within the building. A fish fry runs from 4-8 p.m.
Interested parties who have questions can contact Jerry Tice at 815-449-2660.